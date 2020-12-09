The Brooks family received the perfect early Christmas present on Tuesday — a new home in Marshall, thanks in part to Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity and East Texas Baptist University.
LaToya Brooks and her three sons, Gabriel Brooks, 17, Kendrick and Kentrall McCoy, 16 year old twins, were anxious on Tuesday to spend their first night in the new home — a house that will soon feature a Christmas tree adorned in front of beautiful new windows.
First applying for the home in 2018, LaToya was notified she qualified for the at-cost mortgage on the home in the summer of 2019. The home is one of two slated to be built on land donated by ETBU as part of the university’s Neighborhood Renewal Initiative partnership started in 2016.
As many things in 2020, the build took much longer than anticipated due to COVID-19. Over spring break, the home was scheduled to be part of a ‘BLITZ’ build where a record number of ETBU students would complete the home in a short amount of time. Within three days of the build starting, work came to a halt due to the virus. Regardless, 70 percent of the build was completed during those three days by ETBU volunteers.
“When people have a safe home in a secure neighborhood, it changes the quality of their life,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “ETBU has rehabbed about 15 homes in the community in the past four and-a-half years as part of our Neighborhood Renewal Initiative we started in 2016, but this was ETBU’s first ‘BLITZ’ home build in partnership with Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity.
“As servant leaders, we are trying to set a model for other organizations and businesses to adopt this community renewal initiative to bring new homes to Marshall and transform our community, and we were honored to walk through this process alongside the Brooks family.”
Though the habitat home was built under Northeast Texas Habitat, it was one of several projects inherited from Marshall Habitat.
In addition to paying the down payment for the home and completing financial classes, LaToya herself was responsible for donating 350 volunteer hours and her family and friends could only help with 200 of those hours. She was joined by not only her best friend but also fellow church members from St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.
Professionally, LaToya is a CNA as well as a single mom.
“There is nothing like the piece of mind you have when something is yours,” she said, regarding homeownership. “It’s our first Christmas in three years.”
During Tuesday’s home dedication ceremony, prayers were offered by Apostle Jackie D. Gooden from St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and house dedication blessings were presented by LaJuan Gordon, NETHFH CEO and Cheryl Webb, NETHFH FS Coordinator.
The presentation of the keys and mortgage was given to the family by John Bolster, NETHFH, BOD President.
“Over the years, I had tried to buy a house, but every time I saved the money something would come up and I had to spend the money. Having a place that my boys can say is our home is my dream. The fact that this dream has become a reality is just so unbelievable, and such a blessing. I am so excited,” LaToya said.
The ceremony also including the final building on the house — the numbers adorned to the front — completed by Kendrick and Kendrell.
Dr. Blackburn also attended the home dedication, presenting Bibles to the family members along with a special sign showcasing Joshua 24:15: “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
Habitat wishes to thank the following individuals for making the project a success: ETBU, Well Fargo, the former Habitat For Humanity of Greater Marshall, Stiles Electric, city of Marshall, All Elements Heating and Air, LLC, Atlas Roofing Company, Contractor Supplies Inc., Steadfast Concrete, Slone Construction Company, SCI Trusses, Jots Rentals, Gecko Pest Control, Square D. Electric Mfg, Whirlpool Corp., Valspar Paint, Summit, UMC Men’s Fellowship, Super 1 Foods in Marshall and NETHFH ‘Wednesday Crew.’
For more information about Habitat or see the Brooks’ new home, go to netxhabitat.org. A video of the Habitat home dedication can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/northeasttexashabitat.