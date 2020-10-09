An “angel, hero and a godsend” is what Michelle Wells has been to the Harrison County Child Welfare Board.
To honor her service, the board nominated her for the Region 4 Council of Child Welfare Boards 2020 Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award, which she won recently, out of the region’s 24 counties. The award was presented to Wells by Harrison County Judge Chad Sims during the commissioners court’s last meeting.
“These folks are honoring you. We certainly want to honor you, as well, for what you’ve done for the kids here,” Judge Sims told Wells. “So, thank you.”
LaDarius Carter, president of the local board, said it feels great to have someone from Harrison County receive the honor.
Carter said, last year, Harrison County had two nominees to win a regional award — one for Female Foster Youth of the Year and the other for Outstanding Community Resource of the Year, which acknowledged a group of volunteers, dubbed “Help Harrison County Kids,” who stepped up during a time the board was in dire need of assistance. The group had formed in response to the lack of attention that had previously been given to the county’s Rainbow Room, which serves as a resource center for the foster children.
“This year, Michelle’s recognition is very well-deserved and is just indicative of the hard work the people of Harrison County is putting in to helping our kids,” said Carter. “Michelle is a prime example of a good community member, giving of themselves for (the best interest of the children).”
Wells — a wife, mother, nurse and personal trainer — started volunteering for the county’s child welfare board after noticing a “Help Harrison County Kids” Facebook post that was seeking assistance in providing essential items for the county’s foster children.
“Mrs. Wells jumped into action,” said Carter. “She contacted members of the Harrison County CWB, asking how she could be of assistance.
“She immediately completed the process necessary to become a DFPS (Department of Family and Protective Services) approved volunteer, and the foster children of Harrison County have had a champion on their side ever since,” said Carter.
Carter shared how Wells goes above and beyond in her role as the volunteer coordinator of the Harrison County Rainbow Room.
“There are many who fill this role across the state, however, the Harrison County CWB would argue that there is no one who fills that role with as much passion, dedication, and contagious fervor as Michelle Wells,” he said. “She has spent countless hours requesting and accepting donations, organizing and instituting an impressive inventory system.”
He shared how the Rainbow Room was just a small, cramped and cluttered space that had suffered from severe neglect until Wells came along.
“Because of Mrs. Wells’ work, the Harrison County Rainbow Room has now had to move to two larger spaces that equal approximately five times the size of the original space,” Carter said. “Any essential item that a foster child in Harrison County may need can be found in the new Rainbow Room. If an item cannot be found there, Mrs. Wells will track it down and have it available within hours.”
He shared how Wells made the Christmas holidays a special time for local foster children and other children in the care of DFPS, by requesting wish lists and making sure they were fulfilled.
“She wanted each child to wake up Christmas morning to find specifically what they had requested, not simply age and gender appropriate gifts,” said Carter. “Within 72 hours of receiving the original list, Mrs. Wells had secured sponsors who were willing to fund or purchase every item on those lists.
“As new children were added to the list, Mrs. Wells continued to solicit sponsors and donations,” he shared. “She coordinated with each case worker to ensure delivery of these items.”
Because of her diligence, every child’s wish came true.
“Our board remains impressed, stunned, and grateful by Mrs. Wells’ dedication to making sure that Christmas was special for every one of these children,” said Carter. “If the job of Santa Claus becomes available, we would confidently nominate her to fill that role.”
He said thanks to Wells, the Rainbow Room is now fully operational.
“The children, volunteers, foster parents, and Child Welfare Board of Harrison County will be forever grateful to Michelle Wells,” said Carter.