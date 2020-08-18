We received some calls at the Harrison County Agrilife office last week about the mystery seeds. We contacted the USDA officials and the instructions for how to handle the seeds are listed below
Instructions for Mailing Seed Packets:
- Place the unopened seed packet and any packaging, including the mailing label in a mailing envelope. If the seed packets are open, first place the seeds and their packaging into a zip-lock bag, seal it, and then place everything into a mailing envelope.
- Please include your name, address, and phone number so that a State or Federal agriculture official can contact you for additional information, if needed.
If you are unable to mail the package to one of the locations below, please email us back to arrange a no-contact pick up or to determine a convenient drop-off location.
It is important that USDA collect as many seeds as possible to determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment. The seeds we have already identified include a mixture of ornamental, fruit and vegetable, herb, and weed seeds.
Mail to the closest location:
USDA-APHIS-PPQ
Houston PIS
Attn: Alejandro Gammon Officer in Charge
19581 Lee Road
Humble, TX, 77338
USDA-APHIS-PPQ
Dallas Ft. Worth Work Unit 75261
Attn: Janet Ussery, Officer in Charge
P.O. Box 610063
Dallas, Texas 75261
USDA is committed to preventing the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and protecting U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds. Visit the APHIS website to learn more about USDA’s efforts to stop agricultural smuggling and promote trade compliance. We’ve added some information to our website about the unsolicited seed packets, including a frequently asked questions and answers document.
4-H enrollment
4-H enrollment is currently underway. If you have a child or know of one that is 8 years old and in the 3rd grade and is interested in becoming a member please have them contact the Extension Office for more details or you can find more info on our Facebook Page Harrison County Texas 4-H.
We are currently trying to reach out to folks that were in 4-H once upon a time ago. If you have a unique story about how 4-H impacted your life and would like to share that with us we would love to hear from you.
Call the office at 903-935-8413
If you are needing CEU’s for your Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicator license we have a deal for you.
On September 4th in Henderson Texas we will be co-hosting the annual East Texas Forage Conference.
There will be 5 CEU’s available, 3 General, 1 Integrated Pest Management, and 1 Laws and Regulations. Social Distancing and masks are required.
There is a registration fee of $20.00 due at the door. Please RSVP to 903-935-8413 if you plan to attend.
There will be a pre-packaged meal served.
We are starting to plan for our annual Tri-County Hay show that will be held October 27th at the Kelleyville Community Center in Jefferson.
Samples are due in the Extension Office by October 1 along with the hay submittal form and testing fee.
It is always great to know what we are putting into our cowherd to make sure we get the most out of our cowherd.