As communities work together to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Whataburger remains committed to serving our customers – many of whom are working long hours and caring for their families at home.
Just because we can’t be close, doesn’t mean we can’t be neighborly.
To help, Whataburger has kicked off a temporary new curbside service. Instead of walking your order to your table, we’ll be walking to your car. This service is available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to guests who order online at Whataburger.com or on the Whataburger App.
If you drive an oversized vehicle – such as an 18-wheeler or a firetruck – you can place an order online, park your vehicle nearby your Whataburger and walk up to our curbside employee to pick up your order. This service is available ONLY between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. We are offering this only during daylight for the safety of our guests and employees.
Whataburger restaurants continue to offer a full menu in the drive-thru 24/7.
“As families and communities adjust to the changes around them, we’re proud to continue to offer a warm meal and a kind word,” said Rob Rodriguez, Whataburger’s SVP and Chief Restaurant Officer. “Above all, we’re committed to a safe experience for our Family Members and guests.”
To use Whataburger curbside service:
- Between 8 a.m.-8 p.m., visit Whataburger.com or open your Whataburger App, available on the Apple Store and Google Play.
- Select your preferred Whataburger location.
- Create your online order just like you like it.
- Select the Curbside pickup method when prompted.
- When you arrive at your Whataburger, tell the employee at the curbside pickup area your name, and that you placed your order online.
- You will be directed to the designated curbside parking spaces.
Whataburger continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust company policies and procedures to meet CDC recommendations and guidelines. We’ll post updates on Whataburger.com and our social media channels. Media Questions? Contact our Media Hotline at whataburger@apronfoodpr.com.