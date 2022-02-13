Editor’s Note: This is the second part of a multi-part series on the history of Marshall’s musical history, and the Black residents who created the legacy of music we know today.
Marshall’s musical legacy as the birthplace of boogie woogie is a legacy that goes back to the 1800’s, but for a lot of local residents it was an unknown legacy until just a decade ago.
It was January 2010 when Dr. John Tennison first came to Marshall, bringing with him his gathered knowledge of the history of boogie woogie and East Texas that would change the way residents thought about their small town.
Tennison said that he grew up in Texarkana and heard the sounds of boogie woogie for the first time around first grade, becoming captivated with the sound ever since.
“I was always interested in the music and the sounds of Boogie Woogie, but my interest in the history of it was really reinvigorated when I was in medical school,” Tennison said.
Through around 33 years of researching the subject on and off, Tennison said that he was able to determine that Marshall was the closest municipality to what could be best determined as the originating location for the musical sound we know now as boogie woogie.
“Really by birthplace we mean the closest city or municipality at the time to the area that historians have determined that particular sound originated from,” Tennison said, “Many other cities have similar history, like New Orleans which is the birthplace of jazz.”
Tennison gathered all of his knowledge onto a website, which copyrighted that Marshall was historically the birthplace of Boogie Woogie, and went about his daily life. It took a Marshall native, Donna Musselman, who owned and operated the Three Oaks Bed and Breakfast, to bring that knowledge to the community.
Jack Canson, a Marshall native who was heavily involved in the Boogie Woogie program run by the city from 2010 to 2018, said that Musselman was told about the website created by Tennison by one of her guests, and would not let the information go to the wayside.
“She really pushed is hard, she would not give up on it,” Canson said.
Eventually, Muscleman contacted Tennison, and through working with city council officials, brought him to town to visit with city staff and present on the history he uncovered.
At the time Council consisted of representatives Zephaniah Timmins, Gloria Moon, Jack Hester, Charlie Oliver, Chris Paddie and Mayor Buddy Power.
Moon said that before the first presentation by Tennison, she had grown up hearing about boogie woogie but just thought the term referred to the dance, and not the music.
“I was born and raised in Marshall, and my parents would talk about it when I was growing up,” Moon said, “The African American people would go to the dances and do the boogie woogie — here were a lot more dances back in the day.”
Moon and her fellow councilmembers listened to Tennison’s presentation, and were excited about the prospects this could bring to Marshall.
It was after that first presentation, however, when the real magic began, according to Canson.
Tennison said that after the historical information was passed over to the council, he wanted to give a demonstration of the music to the local community. A group went to downtown Marshall to the Blue Frog, where they utilized the restaurants piano for an impromptu concert.
A local drummer came to join the group, and Tennison played on the piano, demonstrating for anyone and everyone the true power of boogie woogie and how it brings people together.
“It was great, we had a lot of fun that night,” he remembered.
In fact, it was at the Blue Frog that Tennison first met Canson and his wife Nancy, whom he then spent the next few days with exploring the area and discussing the history, and what his discovery meant for the town.
Before Tennison left the city, the Canson’s were fully onboard for the new program, which they would end up fully running for the City of Marshall for about eight years.
Timmins said that personality conflicts grew into major problems surrounding the idea of Marshall being recognized as the birthplace of boogie woogie.
For a number of reasons, including the fact that boogie woogie is the legacy of Black Marshall natives, Timmins said that the program was not always supported enthusiastically by all city staff members.
“I didn’t want it to turn into a Black and white issue, but that really is what it became,” he said.
However, through support from Mayor Buddy Power, Timmins and fellow councilmembers, a homecoming concert was planned for the official dedication of Marshall as the birthplace of the musical genre.
Canson and his wife Nancy played a major role in the first event, which was held at the old Visual Arts Center, which is now Warehouse 208.
Tennison helped the efforts by making Marshall residents aware of their fellow native, Omar Sharriff, born David Alexander Elam, who was a boogie woogie musician living in California at the time.
Tennison visited with Sharriff, and realized that his living situation had fallen, and brought all of this information back to the community of Marshall, who worked to bring Shariff home.
And home he came.
The city of Marshall paid to bring Sharriff back to town, where he met Canson for the first time, and prepared for his first performance in his hometown since he left in 1955.
Timmins and Moon both described the performance as phenomenal, with residents of all races and backgrounds packed into the Visual Arts Center, tapping along with the music and learning more about the town’s history.
“We had the king of boogie woogie here,” Timmins said, “It was really something special.”
During the inaugural concert, the official declaration was made by city council members, and a new musical program run by the Cansons was born.
After that the Cansons began the Birthplace of Boogie Woogie program, which went on to host a number of concerts, live performances at festivals, historical presentations and much more throughout its eight years in operation.
During their time managing the program Canson said that they were able to produce over 40 free Second Saturday shows, Boogie Woogie entertainment and dancing for half a dozen Fireant Festivals, the long running Boogie Woogie Wednesday shows at the former OS2 Pub on the Square, and numerous other concerts, educational presentations and performances to benefit Marshall’s Main Street program and other causes.
“We are most proud of the role we played in returning the late, great Omar Sharriff to his hometown, where he grew up as David Alexander Elam, to headline the Boogie Woogie Homecoming Concert June 2010,” Canson said, “We later brought Omar back for a Christmas concert and arranged on behalf of the city for his permanent return to Marshall as Artist in Residence and Boogie Woogie Ambassador.”
In fact, boogie woogie was such a big part of the music and culture of Marshall at the time just a decade ago, that Timmins and Moon both explained that hosting boogie woogie concerts at Memorial City Hall was created as a mandatory part of rebuilding the entertainment venue.
“As far as I am aware they have yet to hold any boogie woogie events at Memorial City Hall,” Moon said.
Then, in 2018, an official historical marker was placed by the T&P Deport in Marshall, the history of which was written by Canson with input from Tennison, and assistance in the process from former councilmember Gail Beil.
However, ironically, the marker went up on the same year that the Birthplace of boogie woogie program died out in Marshall.
“It really is a shame, we used to have so many concerts, and so many people would come in to listen to the boogie woogie,” Moon said.
Both Moon and Timmins expressed interest in seeing the once grand music centric program created by the City of Marshall revived in the future.
“That’s the thing about boogie woogie, it’s in everything, it brings people together because there is boogie woogie in every single song, every musical genre there is was influenced in some way by the boogie woogie music,” Timmins said.