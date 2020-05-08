Editor’s note: As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued for weeks on end, we are all looking forward to things we use to miss ... movies, church, restaurants, haircuts and more. “When was the last time that you got this excited to get a haircut?” an employee in the newsroom asked recently. As we interviewed those who worked at these establishments, one thing was apparent: they miss us just as much as we miss them.
Going to the movies
When things get back into the swing of things, amid COVID-19, Ernesto Esquivel, Marshall Cinema general manager, hopes to pack the theater again with even larger crowds than before.
“I’m hoping I’m working so much it’s driving me crazy,” Esquivel teased.
“We’re not used to not having anybody,” he said.
When that day of return comes, the cinema will be ready to welcome the crowds with open arms.
“I think it’s going to be larger crowds, especially because you want to get out and about and you want to do something with your family,” said Esquivel. “You do want to go somewhere with a crowd; and the movie theater is the perfect place for that.”
The theater presents a good time, giving viewers a chance to bond while sharing their reactions and opinions, the general manager said.
“Then there’s this small town, home environment we have going on with the Marshall Cinema,” said Esquivel.
“You feel like you’re at home at the Marshall Cinema,” he said. “I love the place. It’s home away from home.”
When the mandatory lockdown is lifted, Esquivel said they’ll proceed to reopen with caution.
“As far as right now, we are going to have a little stricter rules than we used to,” he said.
One new rule, for instance, relates to seating.
“We’ll have someone actually seating everybody,” said Esquivel. “We’re going to have to separate everybody and try to fill in as many seats as we can.”
The plan for now is to sit three seats down from each person.
“Family groups will be able to sit together, but groups by them will be three seats down,” Esquivel described. “That’s our projection right now. When we open up, there’s going to be space either way. We’re concerned about everybody’s safety, too.”
When it comes to mitigating germs, the great thing about Marshall Cinema, he said, is each theater has its own air conditioning system.
Thus, “there’s no filtration going to any other cinema,” Esquivel explained.
For now, the concession stands remain open to keep the cinema running.
“That’s the reason we tell our customers is right now help us out during concession time and help us pay (the utilities) with these concessions,” said Esquivel, noting concessions are open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
When they reopen, following the lockdown, the theatre will play some old favorites first, before offering the new Blockbusters.
“Every movie (theater) is under a different contract, so at the beginning the people who are making the movies, they’re going to send us some older movies, some that have already played,” said Esquivel. “I don’t know how old the movies will be. It will be for the first two or three weeks, but then the new movies will start back up and we’ll have the fresh new movies coming to us.”
Esquivel said the Marshall Cinema family is looking forward to resume normal operations and provide the ultimate theatre experience to patrons again.
“My employees are ready to come back to work,” the general manager said. “It’s hurt our employees; it has hurt us not having the extra people there. We’ve missed the crowds.”
Getting a hair cut
For the first time in her 40 year career as a hair stylist, Laura Dunham, owner of Laura’s Marshall Barber Shop was told to go home.
“We have been closed for five weeks,” Dunham said. “I have been doing this for a long time and I have never been told to close up shop and go home.”
With Govenor Greg Abbott’s new orders from Tuesday, followed by a new declaration by Marshall Mayor Terri Brown, hair salons and barber shops, among other locations, are allowed to open their doors today.
“No one is being forced to open, but if they want to and they have been able to take the necessary precautions then they can open their doors,” she said.
Dunham is one of the locations that will open today, though she will be working by appointment only with only one client permitted in the store at a time.
“People have been blowing up my phone, both my regular clients and new people who are just looking to see if they can get in some where that is open,” Dunham said.
She said she understands other shops decision to wait longer to open, and the hesitancy of some of her customers to come in at this time.
“Everyone has special needs, and we need to all be cautious and do what we need to do to protect each other and ourselves,” Dunham said.
More than anything, Dunham said she is grateful for the community for being so kind during this time period, and being patient as the shop waited to open.
“It feels really good to know that we were missed,” she said.