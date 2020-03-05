The U.S. Census Bureau is joining forces with the Harrison County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee, Marshall Independent School District, Harrison County schools and national partners to help ensure the 2020 Census counts all children living in the United States.
According to the Census Bureau, an estimated 1 million children under the age of 5 were not counted in the 2010 census.
A newborn counted in the 2020 Census will be finishing elementary school in time for the 2030 Census. All critical childhood services for the next 10 years will be dependent on the count of this infant in 2020, including Head Start, special education, after-school programs, school lunch assistance, children’s health insurance, child care, and housing support.
There are many reasons young children are undercounted in the census.
Young children living in complex arrangements between divorced parents or with multiple families are often missed in this vital census count.
This is also true for children living with large, extended families or with multiple families under one roof. These children may have more than one home and may not be related to the person responding to the census for their household. Children living in low-income households, homes speaking another language, and those who recently moved may also be missed in the count. Babies under 3 months old may be at an even higher risk of not being counted.
Here are Census Bureau guidelines for counting children:
• Count them in the home where they live and sleep most of the time, even if their parents do not live there.
• If a child splits time between two homes, count them where they stay most often. If their time is evenly divided, or you don’t know, count them where they spend the night April 1.
• If a child moves during March or April 2020, count them at the address where they are living April 1.
• Count children that do not have a permanent place to live and are staying with you April 1, even if they are only staying temporarily.
• Count newborns at the home where they will live and sleep most of the time, even if they are still in the hospital April 1.
Beginning March 12, households in the United States will receive invitations to respond to the 2020 Census. For the first time, everyone will be invited to respond online, mail or by phone.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov.
The Census is safe and has no questions regarding citizenship.
On April 4, Harrison County Complete Count Committee and United States Census partners will be set up at the Cypress Junior Women’s Club “Touch A Truck” family event. Families attending the event will be able to complete their Census 2020 forms online and register for door prizes.
Contact Stormy Nickerson at 903-934-7995 or see census.gov with questions.