While public health officials across the nation continue to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to combat the pandemic, doctors are also urging people to also receive a routine flu shot for the fall and winter.
Influenza, just like COVID, can be fatal among people with existing health issues, but flu vaccines help stop the spread of the illness and lessen the effects of symptoms.
“The flu vaccine is vitally important in reducing complications that arise from the flu,” Harrison County Health Authority Dr. Ricky Paul said. “We need everyone to get their flu vaccine to help protect those more vulnerable populations like small children, elderly and immunocompromised. As a community, we can make a difference and do our part.”
Marshallites may receive flu vaccinations at the local pharmacies listed below, the Marshall/Harrison County Health District Office at 805 Lindsey Drive, or at their primary care provider.
- Walgreens Pharmacy, 309 East End Blvd.
- Kroger Pharmacy, 300 East End Blvd.
- CVS Pharmacy, 400 East End Blvd.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 1701 East End Blvd.
- Matthewson Drug Co., 717 S. Washington Ave.
- Killion’s Pharmacy, 396 W. Texas Ave., Waskom
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 590 W. Main St., Hallsville
Flu shots may cost upwards of $50 without insurance according to the CVS website (https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/flu), but some insurance plans may allow for free or discounted doses each year. Additionally, the Marshall Harrison County Health District has free flu vaccines available for children 18 and younger that meet the criteria for the Texas Vaccine for Children program.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, most flu vaccines use either a weakened or inactive virus to help the body gain immunity from influenza. A detailed description of the different types of flu vaccines composed by the CDC may be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/how-fluvaccine-made.htm
“I recommend that all of my patients get the flu vaccine. It is a misconception that the flu vaccine can give you the flu,” Marshall family medicine physician Dr. Kelsie Court said. “You can have mild side effects after receiving the vaccine such as low-grade fever, headache and muscle aches, but those side effects are small in comparison to the potential risk of complications from the flu.”