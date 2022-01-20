If you ask Paul Daily with Wild Horse Ministries if people have anything in common with horses, his answer will be that there is quite a lot.
In fact, Daily has spent his last 25 years dedicated to the idea that wild horses and men have a lot in common — and through those similarities he hopes to bring people the message of God.
“All horses are different, no two horses are the same, and people are the same way,” Daily said, “God wants us all to be his children, and he is the only way.”
Daily is not a preacher, but rather a horse trainer, who uses his unique connection with horses to bring the word of God to communities across the area through Wild Horse Ministries. And on Wednesday, he helped kick off the Crusade for Christ Revival, a weeklong event hosted by a number of Marshall-area churches.
The Crusade For Christ Revival will continue this week at the Marshall Convention Center through Saturday. Thursday’s program includes the The Sound and a message by Evangelist Mark Thrift. Friday’s program will be a performance by The Erwins and a message by Dennis Erwin. Saturday’s program is a performance by The Sound and a message by Cogan East. All events start at 7 p.m.
The Wild Horses Ministry travels to different communities where they’re invited, where they meet a young, wild horse and, through a two-hour demonstration, train the animal all while spreading the word of God.
“What I want is to make this animal a valuable animal by the time were done,” Daily said, “I know that you can’t train a horse in two hours. I’m still training this one and she’s 13, God’s still training me, and I’m 67 years old.”
Daily said that he never meets the horse in advance, leaving it to the event organizer to find an 18-month to 3-year-old horse to be trained during the demonstration.
“We never meet the horse in advance,” Daily said, “Some people will say it’s a trick horse, or we work with the animal in advance, but every time it’s different.”
Throughout the demonstration, Daily works with the young, untrained animal, drawing parallels between the way that the horse behaves and the way that people work in their relationship with God.
During Wednesday’s demonstration in Marshall, Daily worked with April, a 3-year-old colt who had never before been handled. In fact, April had a halter placed on her for the first time just hours before the demonstration.
“You may assume that I am here to brag, and to show off what I can do, but that’s not it. I’m here to say I have no idea what I’m doing. I work with a hundred horses a year, but I have never worked with this horse. Just like people, no horse is the same, so every time I start over,” Daily said.
His overall message for the communities he serves is that God does not give up on people, and that he is always working for his children to come closer to him, eternally patient and wise as the horse trainer must be to a young colt.
The ministry, which is based out of Louisiana, began 25 years ago when Daily said he decided to quit his 20-year oil field job to start up the ministry with his wife and their family.
“It was the scariest thing I have ever done, but God always provides,” Daily said, “We don’t even charge for ticket entry, we are run entirely by donation, and this is what we do full time.”
Daily now spends his year traveling from town to town, living off of donations to the ministry as his family and himself work to bring their message across Texas and Louisiana. The organization works with around 100 horses a year, working with over 2,000 horses total and riding every single one by the end of the demonstrations thus far.
“Sometimes the ride is prettier than others, but we always end up riding them in the end,” Daily said.