KARNACK — It’s been a decade since the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge opened its doors on the former Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant grounds in Karnack.
To celebrate the milestone anniversary, volunteers will be on hand, today, at the Visitor’s Center on Zeugner Drive in Karnack, giving hikes, tours and sharing history.
“Rich history, beautiful scenery, and opportunities to get some exercise will be on display 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” Laura-Ashley Overdyke, executive director of the Caddo Lake Institute, said, inviting the public to come out and partake.
“Knowledgeable locals can point you in the right direction to get the most out of this special place,” she said.
Overdyke said the purpose of the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge is to manage, conserve, and protect migratory birds and other fish and wildlife.
“This bottomland hardwood forest ecosystem provides essential habitat for a diversity of migratory and resident wildlife species in Texas,” she said. “Caddo Lake NWR contains some of the best examples of mature flooded bald cypress forest in the United States and includes cypress trees nearly 400 years old. The Caddo Lake wetlands also support one of the most diverse plant communities in Texas.
“The wetlands of Caddo Lake are very important to migratory bird species within the Central Flyway,” she added. “The area supports one of the highest breeding populations of wood ducks, prothonotary warblers, and other birds in the United States. With recent reports showing a steep decline in our nation’s birds, this key habitat is even more crucial. Fish and Wildlife Service water right, resulting from the Refuge designation, now helps protect flows into the Lake and thus habitat for many fish, bird, and vegetation species, including the state threatened paddlefish.”
Since its birth, opening Sept. 26, 2009, the refuge has provided a big economic boom to the area, attracting tourists that come to visit both the Marshall and Jefferson areas.
“As you can see from this chart from ‘Texas Travel/Texas A&M,’ travel spending in Harrison County is up almost $10 million since then,” Overdyke pointed out.
Additionally there’s been a sharp increase since the 1993 designation of Caddo Lake as a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance, she noted.
“In the rural areas, nature based tourism is an economic driver, along with a way to conserve our precious resources and be good stewards for future generations,” said Overdyke.
To learn more about the refuge, Overdyke encourages the public to come and enjoy today’s commemoration.
“We’ve got a wonderful, free resource open dawn to dusk year-round, so come get to know your local hiking, biking, birding, refuge,” she said.
Cold water will be provided for the occasion.