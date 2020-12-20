A treasured educator, pillar of the community, and mentor of many is how those who knew and loved Mildred Mason — who was Wiley College’s oldest living alum — remember her.
Mason died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, in Littleton, Colorado where she currently resided. She was 101.
Beloved Alumna/Ambassador
Mason, a 1935 graduate of Central High School in Marshall, graduated from Wiley in 1939 with a degree in elementary education.
“She was just very special to the college,” said longtime friend and Wiley board chairman Dr. Walter Sutton.
In fact, her contributions and philanthropic efforts meant so much to the college that Sutton along with Wiley President, Dr. Herman J. Felton, and past president Dr. David Beckley traveled to Colorado last year to share in Mason’s centennial birthday celebration.
“The president and I went to Denver for her 100th birthday and we presented her with a resolution and a nice gift and it was just a very special occasion,” said Sutton. “Past president, Dr. Beckley, flew in from Mississippi.
“It was just an honor for us to be able to participate in the 100th year celebration. The president and I were able to take a photo of her and it will always be special to us,” said Sutton. “It was really notable and worth celebrating.”
Dr. Beckley echoed his sentiments.
“She’s very dear to me,” said Beckley, sharing how he considered the Masons his extended family.
Beckley credits Mason’s husband, Leon Mason, for leading him to the path of becoming Wiley College’s 12th president where he served from 1987 to 1993.
“Because of her husband, I decided to apply for the job at Wiley College. I met her husband through the fraternity I belonged to. The fraternity would always get a check from L.U. Mason.”
Beckley ended up having the honor to meet L.U. Mason at a district meeting for their fraternity, Omega Psi Phi.
“He told me it was a vacancy at Wiley; the rest is history,” said Beckley.
He recalls the Masons taking him in like family.
“They told me I’d have to eat with them once a week or I’d be in trouble,” he chuckled.
“We’d call each other. She was like my other mother,” he said of Mrs. Mason.
Karen Helton — special assistant to the college president, and a fellow member of Mason’s sorority Zeta Phi Beta — said Mason’s faithfulness to Wiley, for more than 80 years, is unparalleled. Fifty of those years were spent as a goodwill ambassador for the college.
“Mrs. Mason was an exemplary goodwill ambassador; always encouraging others to support the institution, as well as, through her philanthropy,” said Helton. “She will be greatly missed.”
In addition to her role as a goodwill ambassador, Mason was the co-founder of the college’s annual “Purple and White Reunion” and served as a hostess of the event for more than 20 years, welcoming all alumni back to campus for the college’s annual Founders Observance.
Mason was also a life member of the Wiley College National Alumni Association. Additionally, she volunteered in the college library’s summer reading program and she established an endowed scholarship for Marshall residents attending Wiley. The scholarship was named in honor of her brother Fred E. Lewis, who was a civil rights leader and past principal of Dogan Elementary School where she also taught in Marshall.
“She was a former Miss Wiley College, so her grace and elegance, which is part of her DNA, has been reflected throughout her life ever since then,” said Helton.
Devoted educator
Not only was Mason beloved by her alma mater, she was also adored by the lives of students she touched as an educator.
“Mrs. Mason was the first person I met when relocating to Marshall 33 years ago. Then and until her passing, she remained the Ideal of joyfulness, grace, and humility,” said Helton. “She was an educator, par excellence and took every opportunity to motivate and inspire children, youth and even young professionals as myself. I always admired her optimism and positivity and tried my best to be like her; she always greeted you with a warm smile and was always interested in Wiley College.”
Bettye Fisher, a fellow educator, sorority member and mentee of Mrs. Mason’s, always considered her the perfect role model from the moment she met her.
“I came to Marshall in 1968 when I finished highs school in Birmingham, Alabama,” said Fisher. “I can’t remember how I came to know Mr. and Mrs. Mason because they belonged to Ebenezer United Methodist Church and I attended Bethesda, but through the community I was able to observe her and I kind of kept my eyes on her.
“I wanted to be just like her,” Fisher shared.
Fisher first learned of Mason during Mason’s tenure as a teacher at Dogan Elementary. She recalls how she asked then Wiley College’s director of student teachers, Johnnie Mae White, to place her under Mason’s tutelage.
“She was a lover of all the student teachers and I really prayed,” Fisher shared. “I said: ‘Lord, please assign me to Mrs. Mason.
“I just loved that woman; and, sure enough, God answered my prayers,” said Fisher. “I was so happy. Mrs. Mason was a wonderful mentor.”
She not only became a great mentor to Fisher, but also family.
“I was in Marshall, Texas with no relatives. She took me under her arms and she became my Marshall mom,” said Fisher, sharing how she affectionately called her “Mom Mason.”
“She has been such an inspiration to me,” said Fisher, who went on to be a teacher, school counselor and is now a Marshall school board trustee.
“I knew Mrs. Mason would steer me in the right path as I was trying to start my career and my family and she would be there to guide me,” said Fisher, sharing how much she loved and appreciated Mason and her family.
Not only did Mason inspire her as an educator, but she also moved her to join Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, where Fisher has served as a past president.
“I am a Zeta because of Mrs. Mason,” she beamed.
Wiley board chair, Dr. Sutton, will always remember the passion Mason had for education.
“She and my mother were really close and shared a love for education,” said Sutton. “They taught together at the same school, at Dogan. They were strong pillars in our community, and now they’re passing on.”
According to her bio, for over 37 years, Mason taught elementary schools in Bonham and Jefferson and later in Marshall where she taught at New Town Elementary School where O. Ivan White Sr. was the principal, and later at Dogan Elementary School where Price T. Young was principal, followed by her brother, Dr. Fred Lewis, who succeeded him.
“She believed that education was the key to success at a time when there were many struggles to overcome for people of color,” her family said. “In 1982, she became the first Top Teens advisor for a newly chartered organization named Top teens of America, sponsored by Top Ladies of Distinction Inc., where she continued to mentor and structure high-quality, experience-based leadership learning opportunities for high school students.”
Faithful servant
In addition to making a difference through her career and philanthropic efforts at Wiley, Mason also touched lives through her work at her beloved church, Ebenezer United Methodist, where she was a lifelong member.
Larry Hygh Jr., one of her former Sunday school teachers, who is now a minister in California, will never forget her teachings.
“Mrs. Mason was one of my elementary Sunday school teachers. I remember having to learn the 23rd Psalm in her class, King James Version, and having to recite it,” Hygh recalled. “When you learned it, and could recite it, she gave you two dollars.
“I’m sure I probably purchased a Hot Wheels car with the two dollars,” he teased. “I don’t know where the Hot Wheels car is, but I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that ‘the Lord is my Shepherd and I shall not want.’”
Mason also served as the pianist for the Sunday school. Hygh loved to hear her play.
“My favorite song, if I got to pick the closing song, was “Tell Me the Stories of Jesus,” he said.
Hygh said, he too, was blessed to share in her 100th birthday celebration last year, in Denver.
“We chatted monthly and I will miss her voice, encouragement, and uplift,” he said.
Effie Hawkins, a friend and fellow church member, described Mason as a loving, caring person.
“She was just a beautiful, Christian lady,” said Hawkins. “We came here and became members of Ebenezer and from then on, she and her husband was just a beacon light to my family.
“We worked in the church together, and she was one time president of the United Methodist Women,” Hawkins recalled.
Hawkins said after she retired, Mason encouraged her to get involved with Salvation Army.
“She said now you’re going to join the Salvation Army board with me, so we did that together,” Hawkins reminisced.
Hawkins remembers her always keeping the bereaved and sick in mind.
“When there was death or sickness in the family, she would call and she said we’re going to take some banana nut bread or zucchini bread and take it to that family, and that’s what we did,” said Hawkins. “She was a unique person. Mrs. Mason encouraged, touched so many lives here in Marshall, the community. She’s been with her daughter for so many years, but when I called and talked to her, she wanted to know how was the church, how was Ebenezer. She still loved Marshall and Ebenezer.”
Mason was active in many civic organizations including Harrison County Retired Teachers Association, the Harrison County Historical Commission, the Harrison County Consumer Science Committee, the Harrison County Museum Board, the Civic Center Advisory Board and Friends of the Public Library. She was a charter member of the Theta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority on the campus of Wiley. Additionally, Mason was a founding member of the Mary Church Terrell Club, which was a prominent African American women’s rights advocate group in Marshall.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home in Marshall. Interment will be at Rosehill Garden Cemetery in Marshall. A memorial service will follow at a later date.