Wiley College’s Acapella Choir will perform on national television Wednesday afternoon as part of the 105 Voices of History HBCU National Concert Choir’s participation in the ASALH (Association for the Study of African American Life and History) Black History Month Festival on PBS.
The Wiley College Acapella Choir, under the leadership of Director Gregory McPherson, will perform “Glory,” with the Bethune Cookman Concert Chorale at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on PBS.
The performance can also be viewed on the ASALH Youtube Channel which will feature a virtual month-long celebration of its 2021 Black History theme, “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.” A full schedule of the events can also be viewed on the ASALH Youtube Channel.
Wiley College’s Acapella Choir performance is part of a line up of month long events to be featured as part of the 105 Voices of History HBCU National Concert Choir’s participation in the ASALH Black History Month Festival.
In partnership between the 105 Voices of History and ASALH, HBCU choirs from across the country will perform throughout the Black History Month Festival in music genres ranging from jazz, the Negro Spiritual, gospel, contemporary and classical.
McPherson said Monday he is honored to have his HBCU choir’s participation included in the festival.
“Let me first give a very special thanks to Ms. Renata Roy, Founder of the HBCU 105, for choosing each of us to share in this very momentous occasion as critical artistic leaders,” McPherson said Monday. “Each of us has clearly met the charge and task of representing the wonderful strengths found through the African-American experience as has and is continually exhibited through the Black classical sound embrace as is fiercely evidenced in the composition, arranging, and singing of the Negro Spiritual.”
“I am very excited that we have reached this wonderful milestone in sharing the profiles of many of our select HBCU 105 National Choir partners at such an important in the history of both our nation and globally,” he said.