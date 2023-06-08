Wiley College Announces 2023 Wildcat Academy Program

Wiley College has recently announced the continuation of their Wildcat Academy program for 2023, aimed at bridging the gap between high school and college.
The Wildcat Academy program will continue this summer with an opportunity for recent high school graduates with a GPA of 2.5 or below who are seeking ways to begin their college career. 2023 marks the 5th year of the Wildcat Academy program which is supported by a transformation grant received by the college for $25,000 to assist with resources needed.
“The Wildcat Academy allows students to increase their college readiness by obtaining college credit in a dynamic experience over five weeks! This program offers a way for students to get a jumpstart on college, earn a scholarship, and avoid costs associated with being unsuccessful in college,” said Associate Director for Student Achievement and Retention Mrs. Erinne Weber.
The program offers up to 12 credit hours upon completion that can be utilized towards a college degree and also allows students the chance to stay on campus, all part of the program’s mission to save students both time and money. Additionally, students who enroll at Wiley College for the Fall 2023 semester will become eligible to receive a $1,000 scholarship which can be applied to their fall tuition.
Available courses for students to complete as part of the Wildcat Academy program include College Algebra, English 1, Humanities, and Spanish. This is designed to help students learn how to adapt to college-level courses as well as utilizing college technology, services, and connecting with other students, faculty, and staff. Students who participated in last year’s Wildcat Academy program at Wiley College all enrolled in courses for the Fall, 2022 semester.
Classes will be held on campus for five weeks, starting on June 26th through July 28th. Students interested in participating in Wildcat Academy can apply via the college’s website at www.wileyc.edu/admissions-aid/wildcat-academy-application/.
Summer classes recently began on May 16th at Wiley College and the upcoming Fall 2023 classes are set to begin on August 7th. For more information on how you can register for classes at Wiley College you can visit their website at www.wileyc.edu or visit the Wiley College Office of Admission in person at the Smith-Nooks Building on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.