Students, staff and guests at Wiley College extracurricular events will have some sweet tunes to listen to this upcoming school year as the Marshall-based university is bringing back its marching band.
Wiley College will bring back its marching band this school year for the first time since 1973.
“Last active in the 1970s, the prime objectives of the Wiley College band are to enhance students’ musical skills and curate a unique experience that we know today as the HBCU band culture,” Wiley College said in a statement.
The marching band will be led by Wiley College Director of Music Ensembles Emmanuel Scales.
The program has begun recruitment immediately, and scholarships are available.
Interested students should e-mail Professor Scales at band@wileyc.edu or call (903) 930-9597.
The first day of classes for the Wiley College fall 2022 semester begins on Aug. 1.