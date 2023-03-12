Wiley College is celebrating the culmination of its sesquicentennial year and the historical significance of the institution all this week.
The milestone will be commemorated with celebrations and awards running through Saturday. Wiley wants to keep its legacy alive by emphasizing the accomplishments it has made to Marshall, Harrison County, Texas and the country.
“We only turn 150 years once,” said Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Administration Tashia L. Bradley said earlier this year.
“In celebrating, we wanted to make sure that we were able to engage a plethora of individuals while at the same time sending out reminders throughout the different events of our significance as an institution in the higher education landscape,” Bradley added. “So celebrating mostly all year long allows us to be able to hit all those touch points, but also it allows community members, alum, our students, faculty, staff, everyone to join in the celebration at different points and different times.”
When Wiley College first opened its doors, tensions from the Civil War had long since subsided. The name of the institution, Wiley University as it was known at the time, honors the medical missionary, educator and Methodist Church bishop Isaac William Wiley, who died in 1884. Even during the time of Jim Crow laws and bigotry, the institution desired more prosperity. So in 1880, they made the decision to relocate to 55 acres of forested land, where the college is located now, in Marshall. In 1882, the Methodist Episcopal Church’s Freedman’s Aid Society accredited the college.
The mission of Wiley College is to provide liberal arts education with a global focus. They are constantly working to create an intellectually stimulating environment that fosters communication, critical thinking and analytical thinking skills.
Wiley kicked off its most recent sesquicentennial events with a “150 Years of Excellence: Storytelling for Our Future” last Tuesday in its Julius S. Scott Sr. Chapel, aptly named after the institution’s ninth president.
Throughout the month of March students, faculty and community members can celebrate the storied history of Wiley with several happenings. The college will host an “Oral History Project and Reception” on March 13 in the Thomas Winston Cole Sr. Library, which was given that name in honor of its 10th president. A Sesquicentennial chapel service will be held on March 14.
On March 15, the school will conduct a premiere for the film “Freedom.” March 17 is the date of the “Celebration Under the Stars” event and the sesquicentennial convocation. The latter event will take place in Wiley’s pedestrian plaza, which was named for one of its most accomplished and well-known graduates, Heman Marion Sweatt.
On March 18, Wiley will have a “fireside talk” featuring Ms. Opal Lee and President Felton. Wiley College alumna Opal Lee is well-known. She not only graduated from Wiley with a bachelor’s in elementary education, but she is also known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” since it was largely down to her work that Juneteenth was made a federal holiday.
All sesquicentennial activities will come to a close with a gala on March 18 at a venue designated in honor of Wiley’s most successful athletic director, Fred Thomas Long. This event costs $100 per person, and a table must be reserved for $900.