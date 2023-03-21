The warmth of invaluable history spread through the building as students, alumni and community members met in celebration of Wiley College being open for 150 years at a ceremony Friday.
To commemorate surpassing 150 years of continuous service and scholarship, the institution held its Sesquicentennial Founder’s Convocation at the Julius S. Scott Sr. Chapel.
Wiley College President Herman J. Felton Jr. delivered an address titled “The World Can’t Wait: Celebrating 150 Years as a Beacon of Light,” in which he praised the college’s tenacity throughout the last century.
“I go back to why we celebrate this milestone in Wiley College’s history,” Felton said. “Together for such a time as this, to answer the theme of this sesquicentennial of why this world can’t wait: Our legacy, our tenacity, our vision, our activism and our faith. I am here to help you keep your righteous mind.”
Members of the community, faculty, students and alumni sat in the chapel to listen to the music of Wiley College A Capella Choir and accompanist Lynda Garcia. Others speaking Friday included Bishop Cynthia Fierro Harvey, a member of the Wiley College Board of Trustees; Attorney William R. Casey, chairman of the Board of Trustees; Dana Simone Stovall, president of the Wiley College Alumni Association; Tre’Vion Daniels, president of the Student Government Association; De Lisha Paul, Miss Wiley College; and Jordan Dansby, Miss National UNCF. Those speaking talked of optimism, thankfulness and resilience.
Between lectures, Wiley’s famed A Cappella Choir would perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “In Bright Mansions Above,” and “Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel?”
The school also honored one of its most renowned graduates, Marshall native Opal Lee, the leading activist in the teaching and awareness of “Juneteenth,” a celebration commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. President Joe Biden signed Senate Bill S. 475 on June 17, 2021, with Lee present, making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Lee was awarded an honorary doctorate of humane letters for her activism during the ceremony.
“We took a million, five hundred thousand signatures to Congress, and we were prepared to take that many more,” said Lee. “Don’t you know three million people could turn this country around? And it needs turning. The joblessness, the homelessness, the healthcare that some of us can get that others can’t, and climate change is our responsibility. We can do something about it; if we don’t, we all going to Hell in a handbasket.”
Lee, 96, graduated from Wiley College in 1953.
“I am so happy and so humbled I could do an old dance, what the kids say, ‘twerking,’” said Lee as she received her degree. “I want to say to the young people, make yourself a curriculum now to change somebody’s life. You know people who aren’t on the same page you’re on. Change some lives. If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love, but it’s up to you to do it. It’s not going to happen in a day. You’re going to have to work at it… we have sharp minds; let’s use them.”