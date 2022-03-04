Wiley College is once again in the running for the Home Depot Retool Your School grant.
The Marshall-based Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) is currently in competition for the $75,000 grant from Home Depot, which would allow more improvements and updates to be made around the campus.
Previous awards from the competition have helped the school complete its Student Union Center and make other updates.
Supporters can help Wiley College climb the leaderboard by sharing photos of the university on social media, along with the hashtag “#RYSWILEY.”
As of Wednesday evening, Wiley College was in 21st place, with 160 votes on the Cluster 3 Leadership board on the Retool Your School website.
Posts with the hashtag may be shared on Twitter or Instagram on public accounts to help the university reach the top spot.
In addition to social media posts with the hashtag, votes for Wiley College can also be made online at www.retoolyourschool.com. Click “Vote Now,” click on “Cluster 3” and scroll down to “Wiley College,” then click, “Vote.”
Voting ends March 27 and a winner will be announced from each of the three clusters.