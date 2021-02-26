Wiley College is once again in the running for the Home Depot Retool Your School grant, which the university has won in the past, allowing improvements to be made at the campus.
The Marshall based Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) is currently in competition for the $75,000 grant from Home Depot which would allow more improvements and updates to be made around the campus.
The Wildcats have won the competition in previous years, allowing the university to complete its Student Union Center.
Supporters can help Wiley College climb the leaderboard by sharing photos of the university on social media, along with the hashtag, “#Wiley_RYS21.”
Posts with the hashtag may be shared on Twitter or Instagram on public accounts to help the university reach the top spot.
In addition to social media posts with the hashtag, votes for Wiley College can also be made online at www.retoolyourschool.com.