Wiley College is currently constructing a new Welcome Center building on campus that will be used to welcome students and guests onto the college campus at the corner of Rosborough Springs Road and Medill Street. Wiley College spokeswoman Maya Brown said Thursday the university is planning to host an unveiling event for the new facility once construction is complete but said the date has not yet been determined. Brown said the unveiling would be sometime before the end of the year. Look for future information regarding this project in the Marshall News Messenger.
Wiley College constructing new Welcome Center facility
Bridget Ortigo
