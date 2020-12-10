Wiley College students will continue to learn virtually, off campus, throughout the 2021 spring semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. announced late Tuesday in a Facebook video on the university's page.
"These are unprecedented times and I know that it has been very difficult to adjust to this insidious disease that we find ourselves fighting," Felton said. "On behalf of the board of trustees and the faculty and staff here and myself, I want you to know we think of you constantly. We are always thinking of your welfare. We think central to your development is a rich vibrant environment that allows you to discover your passion and we know the best place to do that is here on campus. Unfortunately, the college has made the difficult decision to maintain the virtual posture for the spring semester of 2021."
Felton said the university leaders met to discuss all options and ramifications before making the decision to continue virtually off campus, as well as taking in information from Harrison County, the Centers for Disease Control and more.
"We do not take this decision lightly," Felton said. "I regret to share this information as it seems as though we are backtracking but we know that your safety and the safety of our faculty and staff is extremely important as well. I hope that you will take this time to not only refocus, reimagine and rebalance yourself as an individual. Obviously we benefit when you're bright as a student but we want you to be whole when you return."
Felton said the university is planning to host an on campus graduation ceremony on May 1.
Wiley College was the first Marshall higher education learning institution this spring to announce it was sending students home from campus and delivering instruction virtually when news of the pandemic first broke and that off campus instruction continued in the fall semester.