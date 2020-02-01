Wiley College recently crowned this year’s UNCF (United Negro College Fund) royalty by announcing Alia Scott as the 2020-21 Miss Wiley College UNCF.
Scott, a Wiley College sophomore, hails from Houston and is the daughter of Margwyn and Sheba Scott.
Scott is working to earn a bachelor of science degree in physical education and currently serves as a member of the Wiley College Volleyball team.
Scott also serves on the university’s Pre-Alumni Council, is a member of the Student Government Association, as well as a member of the university’s Rotary Club. Scott is also a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Scott will now head to Charlotte, North Carolina next month to represent Wiley College at the Miss National UNCF Coronation, during the annual UNCF National Alumni and Pre-Alumni Council Leadership Conference and Alumni Summit.
Miss Wiley College UNCF winners are selected by their campaign donations raised for the Wiley College UNCF Campaign which supports student scholarships.
Donations can still be made to support the campaign by visiting https://www.wileyc.edu/donate/
All campaign dollars support student scholarships at Wiley and are used to help the College meet an annual UNCF three-to-one match challenge to its member schools, which is realized by raising a minimum of $100,000. With a win in Charlotte, Scott would become Wiley’s eighth consecutive Miss National UNCF and bring Wiley’s total victories to 17 titles since 1999.
Scott replaces last year’s Miss National UNCF and Miss Wiley College UNCF Taylor Barnes.