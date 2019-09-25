Wiley College students now have a fully stocked Career Closet at their disposal, thanks to the university’s new Career Center which officially opened its doors on Tuesday.
The new Career Closet allows students to pick out outfits they might need for interviews or jobs that they might not normally be able to afford on a student income.
The Career Center, which houses the Career Closet, offers several different free services to students to help with their resumes, job hunting and grad school application.
“If you really aggregate the data and look at why students are stopping and dropping out (of college), often times it has to do with a lack of advisement,” Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. said on Tuesday during the Career Center and Career Closet’s grand opening.
“So, colleges are all the more wise now to really invest into the space that really could help to codify the story of the institutions while simultaneously showing individuals the worth,” Felton said. “We are all products of the individuals who leave here. You make Wiley. We make Wiley. We make our individual institutions that we’ve attended. So, it’s really important to have a space where kids can come and get the information that really will be a leg up against their competitors.”
Wiley College’s Director of Career Services Kendra Sharp heads up the Career Center and Career Closet.
“The Career Center and Career Closet is open to all students in need,” Sharp said. “They can come in the Career Closet and pick out an outfit for an interview or for a professional job. They can also make an appointment or walk in to the Career Center to get help with building a resume, learning skills for a job interview, getting help with their grad school applications or overall professional development.”
Sharp said professional development help could include teaching students how to dress, how to speak or how to handle an interview.
“We will also host hour long workshops here in the Career Center for students, at least weekly, where we will discuss things like standardized testing, job skills, how to type proper emails and much more,” Sharp said.
The Career Closet was stocked with help and donations from community members and Sharp said they are not in danger of running out of professional clothes or shoes for the students any time soon.
“We will seek donations throughout the year when we need to restock the Career Closet but the community has been more than generous and we have so much right now that we didn’t even have room to put it all out so we are very grateful,” she said.
Sharp first started helping students with their professional dress and professional plans beyond college last year when she came and the job and started the college’s first ever Suit Up event in conjunction with JCPenney in the Longview Mall.
The Suit Up shopping event allows the students a chance to purchase dress suits, outfits and shoes appropriate for professional job interviews, internships and graduate programs. The store closed its doors to the public and the students were given free reign to find deals on clothing, shoes, makeup and hair products.
Sharp also invited East Texas Baptist University and Texas State Technical College in Marshall students to take advantage of the Suit Up event last year as well.
This year’s Suit Up event is set for Oct. 24 at JCPenney in the Longview Mall.