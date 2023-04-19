Wiley College alumni has stepped up to surpass the Terri L. Anderson Challenge by giving over $150,000 in honor of the college’s 150th Anniversary.
Anderson challenged Wiley College alumni to donate towards the college between November 2022 through March 2023, with all funds to be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $150,000 in support of the “Increasing the Legacy: Wiley College Sesquicentennial Campaign” for Wiley College’s 150th anniversary.
Terri L. Anderson is the President of Anderson Development & Construction, LLC and the daughter of Wiley College alumni Ronald Charles Anderson (Class of 1970) and Louella Joyce Gill Anderson (Class of 1971), and the granddaughter of of the late Dr. Nolan Hamilton Anderson Sr. (Class of 1931) and the late Geneva Katherine Smith Anderson Hudson (Class of 1935). When first introducing this challenge to alumni in November 2022, she discussed the importance of supporting historically Black institutions at a time when they can still be overlooked today.
While Anderson did not attend Wiley College, she discussed how grateful she was for its impact beyond just her parents and grandparents. She recalled her attendance at Vacation Bible School as a child at the institution and her daughter Ashley Nicole Williams’s more recent attendance at the Nate Parker Film Institute at Wiley College and how it supported her career. Williams now stars as Abigail “Bellweather in Motherland: Fort Salem,” as well as other feature films.
“Wiley College is ecstatic to receive this gift on behalf of her parents and grandparents,” President and CEO of Wiley College Herman J. Felton Jr., J.D., Ph.D. said. “The gift to honor their legacy is a continued demonstration of their impact on the College.”
Alumni of Wiley College answered the challenge and then some, exceeding the original goal for $150,000 that will be matched by Anderson. This puts the donations even closer to the original goal of $3.4 million needed for the college’s “Increasing the Legacy: Wiley College Sesquicentennial Campaign.”
“We are grateful for this gift from Anderson, which honors her family and increases opportunity at Wiley College,” said Felton. “As a private institution, we rely on the giving of friends, alumni and donors to strengthen the legacy. Ms. Anderson is making a powerful statement about giving this gift, that she believes in Wiley College and is committed to increasing its legacy!”
Founded in 1873 by the Freedman’s Aid Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church near Marshall, Texas, Wiley College is a historically Black education institution with an official vision to serve as a beacon of light, inspiring individuals to serve as catalysts of social change in their community and professions.