Wiley College recently hosted the 2023 Fall Faculty and Staff Institute in preparation for the upcoming academic year.
The faculty and staff of Wiley College came together at the Julius S. Scott, Sr. Chapel on campus for the 2023 Fall Faculty and Staff Institute, an annual time designated for employees of the college to gather training and development. The event allows faculty and staff to engage with each other to explore philosophies, practices and opportunities to strengthen academic goals. This year’s theme was tilted “Making Excellence Grow: The Bold and Audacious Vision.”
This year’s event featured Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough, thought leader and former president of Dillard University and Philander Smith College. An introduction was given by Wiley College President and CEO Herman J. Felton where he described Kimbrough as “the dean and a glass-ceiling breaker.”
Kimbrough provided a history lesson of Harrison County, reminders on the successes of Wiley College faculty and staff, and important considerations for the college to continue growing in upcoming academic years, including retention and admission rates.
“HBCUs are hot these days,” said Kimbrough. “Everyone wants to be affiliated with them.”
Felton spoke to attending faculty and staff regarding the mission of Wiley College in preparation for the 2023-24 school year and how his own military experience and the leaders who helped him become disciplined.
“Every movement has a purpose,” said Felton. “We have created a space and a platform here, and a pathway for students at Wiley College. When capacity and opportunity collide, magic occurs.”
Wiley College was founded in 1873 in Marshall as a historically Black, liberal arts, residential, co-educational, baccalaureate degree-granting institution affiliated with The United Methodist Church. The college has a focus on social good and leadership for students learning in a Christian environment. Classes for the fall semester at Wiley College began on Aug. 7.
“That’s our duty to help the students here at Wiley College. Either we go forward or go nowhere, and nowhere is not an option,” said Felton.