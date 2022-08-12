As Wiley College prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary year in 2023, the Marshall-based school is kicking off its fall semester by announcing transfer partnerships with four junior colleges.
Wiley College has initiated four new transfer agreements with St. Phillips Community College in San Antonio, Collin Community College in McKinney, Dallas Community College, and Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, Alabama, Wiley College spokeswoman Jasmine Farmer said in a statement on Wednesday.
“The purpose of the agreements is to enable students who attend one of the four partnering community colleges, with a seamless transition and increased transfer of credit hours in order to obtain a bachelor’s degree from the historic Wiley College,” the statement read. “Through these partnerships, Wiley College will admit and accept course work as outlined in the agreement for those students who have earned a GPA of 2.0 or higher.”
The university is seeking to create a seamless transfer for students as they come into Wiley College, Wiley College Vice President for Academic Affairs and Strategic Retention Howard Gibson said.
“Partnering with these amazing institutions to create a seamless process for students to transfer and continue their studies without losing credits or time,” he said. “Each MOU (memorandum of understanding) is a great educational opportunity for students, Wiley College and each community college.”