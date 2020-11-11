Wiley College received a donation from the Wiley College Alumni Association on Tuesday during a check presentation at the university.
The unrestricted $20,000 check can be used for anything the college decides, Wiley College Alumni Association Treasurer Ivan White said Tuesday.
“This money is to be used as the college sees fit,” White said. “This donation is the result of a meeting the alumni association had recently and we voted to donate these funds.”
Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. said the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.
“Getting an unrestricted gift shows the confidence the association has in this institution,” Felton said. “We will put these resources to use in a way that benefits, first, the student body and second, the institution. At times like this, due to the effects of COVID-19, there are plenty of needs.”
Currently, Wiley College students are learning from home virtually after the university provided laptops to all students in need at the beginning of the semester.
Felton said Tuesday a committee was formed and has been meeting to decide if students will return to campus next semester, continue learning from home or a combination of other options.