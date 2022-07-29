Wiley College employees' pockets are a little heavier this week as the Marshall based HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) issued $250 checks to staff members in an effort to offset the rising cost of food and gasoline.
With the U.S. economy heading into a recession following a consecutive second quarter GDP (Gross Domestic Product) drop this week, the already rising costs of needed staples, including food, gas and housing due to inflation has Americans scrambling to make ends meet.
"Wiley College is a special community because of its employees and students. We know that economically the nation is facing hardships. This stipend is in the spirit of community and hopefully can offer a little relief as the nation and the globe experience these economic challenges," Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. said in a statement on Thursday.
Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, shrank by 0.9% on an annualized basis in the three-month period from April through June, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday.
Inflation, the rate at which the change in the price of goods and services in the U.S., is currently sitting at 9.1 percent, up from 4.7 percent in 2021.
Felton said the university is experiencing growth, which is a direct result of the efforts of its employees. The $250 stipend was given to all 150 Wiley College employees.
"The day that I found out we were receiving the $250 meant a lot to me," Wiley College Enrollment Management Data Processor Brittny Gatson said. "A couple of days prior, I was worried about how I was going to finish getting my daughter's school clothes, and this blessing occurred. I was relieved and thanked God and President Felton. Now my school shopping is complete, and again thank you ever so kindly for this blessing."
One of the university's targeted focuses is making Wiley College one of the best places to work, Felton said. Last year, Wiley College implemented a "sacred pause" giving all employees and students a week off to rest, reflect, and renew.