Wiley College is giving its employees a $250 stipend to help with the rising costs of inflation, making food and gas costs rise ahead of the coming U.S. economy's recession.

 News Messenger File Photo

Wiley College employees' pockets are a little heavier this week as the Marshall based HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) issued $250 checks to staff members in an effort to offset the rising cost of food and gasoline.

With the U.S. economy heading into a recession following a consecutive second quarter GDP (Gross Domestic Product) drop this week, the already rising costs of needed staples, including food, gas and housing due to inflation has Americans scrambling to make ends meet.

