It was a family affair Saturday as Wiley College observed its 133rd Commencement in a celebratory outdoors ceremony, witnessed by family, friends and supporters of the graduates.
“I don’t know if there is a measure on how excited we are here today for yet another historical moment — the 133rd commencement here at Wiley College,” said Wiley College President, Dr. Herman J. Felton Jr. as he welcomed all to the occasion.
Felton set the tone for the event by kicking off the ceremony with a mix of inspirational, rhythmic and hip tunes to help reflect on the momentous occasion.
“Today, it’s all about celebrating achievements and the love and support of family,” said Felton. “We convey our appreciation for nurturing and supporting these candidates and realize that today reflects on what we refer to as a family affair.”
In his greetings, attorney Billy Casey, a 1972 graduate and chairman of the Wiley College Board of Trustees, encouraged graduates to represent Wiley with distinction wherever their journey leads.
“This 133rd commencement is significant because it signals new entry into an incredible community of Wileyites as an alumni,” said Casey. “As you take the next steps in your journey wherever you live, work and serve, do it with a distinction that reminds people that you are Wiley. You have worked hard, you have demonstrated that you are the best and brightest, and you have done so under some of the worst conditions of our time. You have risen to the occasion; you have succeeded. That makes you exceptional.”
Ladajah Braziel, Class valedictorian, took her peers on a trip down memory lane.
“There is so much I can tell you about my experience here at Wiley College,” she said as she reminisced about memorable times. “We all have had our own unique experiences here at Wiley College, a combination of good times and bad times.
“We have persevered through a global pandemic and despite all the inconveniences it has brought to our lives, here we are,” she said. “We all have faced different battles, but each difficult moment has all led us to one destination — graduation.”
And as they mark the end of an extraordinary chapter, Braziel encouraged the graduates to go forth and dominate in their respective fields.
“Please do not stop here,” she stressed. “This moment has shown us how capable we all are of accomplishing our goals. I hope all of us can take this personal accomplishment as an example of how anything is truly possible as you persevere.”
Commencement speaker, 1994 graduate and board of trustee member Bishop Donte’ L. Hickman echoed Braziel’s sentiments as he encouraged graduates to be the best version of themselves and continue to conquer their dreams.
“This is your dream. Go from here into the world and make a difference,” Hickman said. “Become the head of a Fortune 500 company. End food insecurity and scarcity. This is your dream. Develop the cure for cancer and other terminal illness. Develop your own social media platform. “This is your dream. Create public policy that mitigates against health disparities and economic inequities.
“This is your dream,” Hickman continued. “Advocate against injustices … This is your dream. Build a bridge, see it through and be the captain of your soul. This is your dream, make it work, make it count and make it happen.”