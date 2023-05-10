Wiley College saw 92 seniors walk across the stage at the Pemberton Complex Field on Saturday during the school’s 134th Commencement.
The ceremony was opened by the college’s President and CEO Herman J. Felton Jr., J.D., Ph.D. to celebrate the achievements of the graduates who earned their degrees. He commended their academic pursuits to become alumni and recognized the historic moment that marks Wiley College’s 150th Anniversary.
“We celebrate your achievement, we celebrate you, our graduates, their family and all those who made this day possible,” said Felton Jr. “On behalf of the Wiley College family, a warm welcome to the family, friends and soon-to-be graduates. We convey our appreciation for nurturing and supporting these candidates and realize that today’s efforts reflect what we refer to as a family affair.”
After an invocation by trustee the Rev. Vincent Harris, Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs and Strategic Retention for Wiley College JoAnn Scales introduced this year’s valedictorian. Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in management, Antoinette LaShon Allen completed her undergraduate program with a 3.97 GPA.
“Our time here at Wiley has prepared us for many blessings and obstacles to come,” said Allen. Let today be an example of perseverance from each of you to walk this big stage. Graduation is the closing of one chapter, equipped with a key to unlock a whole new world. Whatever your next steps may be, take pride in how far you have come. Have faith in how far you can go within yourselves.”
Presiding over the ceremony, Felton welcomed Commencement Speaker Nicholas M. Perkins, a successful businessman and entrepreneur who most recently engineered an $18.5 million acquisition of the Fuddruckers restaurant brand. Perkins graduated from Fayetteville State University with a bachelor’s degree in business and from Howard University where he received an MBA where he received the Prominent Alumnus Award.
“Today I’m going to challenge you to overcome any psychological barriers that could exist in your mind that would become an impediment to you achieving your dreams and goals,” said Perkins. “You must operate with the faith that you are enough. You are equipped to overcome any obstacles that may present itself. Victor Hugo, the great French poet, once said, you can resist an invading army, but you cannot resist an idea whose time has come.”
Perkins detailed his academic journey and his entrepreneurial ventures that yielded rewarding contracts, like providing food service to the Department of Homeland Security and how he competed as one of 149 different companies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and won to be able to purchase the international Fuddruckers restaurant chain.
“You are exactly where you are supposed to be,” Perkins explained. “While they prepared you to conquer the world, the people that you have encountered here have equipped you for your future. As I say, nothing just happens.”
Felton also presented the Exemplary Faculty Award to two members of the Wiley College staff, Assistant Professor of Biology Stephanie Gorski and Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Roderick D. Sherman, for their excellence in teaching, civility and concern for students and colleagues.
The students completed the induction oath for graduates in unison before the closing remarks from Felton, who thanked VIP members, including alumni Bonnie Straus, Lilian Banks, Anthony Richard Raymond and First Lady Katherine Bush Felton for their resources, endowed scholarships, loyalty and faithfulness to Wiley College.
Felton thanked the many friends and families of the graduates in attendance that filled the Pemberton Complex Field and the students’ commitment to the college before issuing them a final statement to bring the ceremony to a close.
“My charge to you is to be humble, to be kind, to stay hungry and work hard,” said Felton. “That is it.”