Wiley College students and staff are participating in a campus-wide daily devotional throughout the month of January after returning to school and quarantine for the start of the spring semester.
The Marshall-based HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) President Herman Felton Jr. approved university Dean Cecil Duffie to lead the daily devotional program that will continue through Jan. 31.
“As we embark upon a new month and new year, we are reflecting on how to become all that God has called us to be and the truth is, we can’t do the same thing over and over and expect different results,” Duffie said.
Duffie said the devotionals will focus on helping students daily grow in their walk with God.
“Our goal is simple — to grow and become more mature in the things of God — to develop. In order to develop, you need diligence. In order to be diligent you need to disciplined. In order to be disciplined, it all starts with desire,” Duffie said. “Through this devotional, we will literally tithe our time back to God.”
Students can register for the daily prayer and devotional resources online here.
Each progressing week will see participants increase their time spent on their daily devotional.
The first week of the daily devotional saw participants dedicate 30 minutes of their time to God, while this week increased to 48 minutes per day. Next week’s devotional time will increase to 96 minutes and the last week will have participants spend 144 minutes a day in prayer and study with God.
During the daily devotional times, participants are encouraged to pray, read scripture, a devotional book or any text that connects them to God. Participants are also encouraged to meditate in God’s presence and reflect by listening to Christian music, writing or drawings.
The campus-wide daily devotional will end on Jan. 31, the same day as the end of the university’s campus-wide lockdown and COVID-19 quarantine since they returned to campus on Jan. 10.