Wiley College hosted the President’s Convocation and presented an honorary degree to President & CEO of Fudruckers Restaurants and Founder of Perkins Management Company Nicholas Perkins on Tuesday at the Julius S. Scott Sr. Chapel.
The Wiley College President’s Convocation marks the first convocation of the new 2023-24 academic year. The event began with a Call to Order by Wiley College Vice President for Academic Affairs and Strategic Retention JoAnn Scales, an invocation by Dean of the Chapel the Rev. Dr. Cecil A. Duffie, and the heritage anthem by Director of Choral Programs Bruce Thomspon. Wiley President and CEO Herman J. Felton Jr. then gave his remarks, following a musical selection by the a cappella choir, where he began by discussing the urgency of academic pursuits amidst the current racial and economic state of the union.
“In the face of consistent racial inequality, economic disparities and the unfulfilled aspirations of our ancestors, the urgency of now demands our utmost attention and effort,” said Felton. “The racial climate continues to marginalize communities. The state of this union, this unperfect union, reflects systemic inequalities, inequities and our ancestor’s dreams.”
Felton also discussed the importance of individual action, social mobility and entrepreneurship, as well as how they each impact both the student’s academic endeavors and their futures.
“We can create an environment where success and prosperity are not predetermined by one’s background, but by access to all,” said Felton.
The president’s remarks came to a close with a question presented to the students. Felton asked those in attendance who would be talking about them 50 years from now, and how they can impact any space they choose to enter following their graduation.
“Each of us possess the ability to influence our immediate surroundings, to advocate for change and inspire others to do the same,” said Felton. “And to do that, there has to be a commitment. That commitment has to be a commitment to excellence, the commitment to being an amazing friend, and the commitment to being a scholar.”
Following the president’s remarks, an honorary degree was presented to President & CEO of Fudruckers Restaurants and Founder of Perkins Management Company, Nicholas Perkins. The honorary degree was presented to Perkins for his support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and his success as an entrepreneur.
“He is the epitome of why this degree exists,” said Felton. “To honor members of our community who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment.”
Perkins founded the Perkins Management Company at the age of 24, specializing in a provision of contract food service management. He graduated in 2003 from Fayetteville State University with a bachelor’s degree in business, and earned an MBA from Howard University in 2013, where he received the Prominent Alumnus Award from the Howard University School of Business.
In 2021, Perkins acquired the Fuddruckers restaurant brand for $18.5 million. He has donated millions of dollars to help HBCU students finish their secondary educations and is described as a proponent of economic development in African American communities.
“I want to thank you for this esteemed honor and privilege,” said Perkins.
“I get up every day with the intention to go forth inspired, but I’ve been blessed to now be able to go forth inspired as a Wildcat,” said Perkins.