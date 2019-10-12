Wiley College students on Thursday took time out of their daily schedules to learn new ways to take care of their mental health in honor of World Mental Health Day.
More than 40 students joined together to kick off the 21 day challenge, “I Tried A New Thing Today,” which seeks to teach students new and healthy ways to boost their mental health.
The university began the day Thursday with a call to action to increase students’ awareness of the importance of their mental health.
“Between the ages of 18 and 24 is when