Wiley College is looking to help incoming students attend the university with either low or no cost, thanks to its new scholarship initiative called the 1873 Campaign.
Wiley College President Herman J. Felton, Jr. recently launched the Wiley 1873 Campaign to provide 1,873 scholarships to new, incoming students who join Wiley College for this fall semester, the spring 2023 or fall 2023 semesters.
The campaign was launched in anticipation of the university’s upcoming sesquicentennial birthday in 2023.
Felton said Wiley College is committed to creating opportunities for those looking to access higher education. As the first Historically Black college west of the Mississippi, Wiley College has a long tradition of providing higher education access to excluded and marginalized persons because of their racial background and freedom status.
“Today, we are deliberate in honoring this heritage by setting out to award 1,873 scholarships to new incoming Wiley College students,” Felton said in a statement. “Wiley College is an academic space where anyone who wants to be a scholar, activist, musician, debater, or athlete can find a home. Wiley is an incredible learning community that has been the home to such prominent alums as Heman Sweatt, James Farmer, Jr. and Opal Lee. The Wiley 1873 Campaign invites anyone who can dream but may not have enough financial resources to consider joining us at Wiley College.”
Students are encouraged to apply by April 30 to receive priority for the scholarship for the fall 2022 semester. Scholarship awards will vary, but the campaign aims to ensure that the scholarship assists students in reducing their costs associated with attending Wiley College.
“I hope high school students take advantage of this opportunity. College can be expensive, but our president always finds ways to support us. Last year, the campus struggled with managing COVID-19, and he invited us to take a week off and enjoy a sacred pause. Now he is leading the way in creating more access to Wiley for more students. I am proud to be part of the Wiley College family,” Wiley College sophomore Alicia King said in a statement.
To learn more about the Wiley 1873 Campaign, contact Tashia Bradley at tbradley@wileyc.edu.