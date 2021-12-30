Wiley College’s award-winning music director Gregory McPherson recently produced a holiday song with long-time friend and Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy featured on the trumpet.
The song, “Love is a Gift” is currently available for purchase on all streaming and music platforms and is produced by McPherson. It boasts artist Danny Clay, guest artist Ann Nesby, and Cathy on trumpet.
To view the making of the song, visit McPherson’s YouTube video, which features the performance of Cathy on the trumpet.
McPherson has partnered with the National Center for Children and Families in Washington, D.C. to provide proceeds from the song. McPherson said the NCCF has helped thousands of families each year and he also plans to assist victims of the recent deadly tornadoes that ripped across the middle eastern U.S. just weeks before Christmas with the song’s proceeds.
“The NCCF has helped more than 50,000 families annually, and continues to have a huge track record of proven success in the area of human services and humanitarian causes,” McPherson said. “It is our hope that we can also help families of whom have recently been impacted by the horrific plight of destruction by all of the tornados in our nation’s Midwest.”
McPherson traveled to Chick-fil-A’s headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia to record Cathy’s solo. McPherson not only produced “Love is a Gift” but also served as co-writer, orchestrator and conductor — and he also played the piano and keyboards on the track.
“I was blessed to work with Ms. Kim Luttery, who brought me the skeleton of the song — and we worked together as co-writers to get the basic song structure together,” he said. “I then arranged, orchestrated, conducted and produced all of the instruments, vocals, and also played piano and keyboards on the track.
“For this song, as in most of the projects that I produce for various human interest efforts, we also formed a beautiful 133-voice children’s choir comprised of ages 4 to 12 years old children to sing on the track as well.”
While Cathy is featured in both trumpet and flugelhorn solos on the song, featured vocalists include Danny Clay and guest artist Ann Nesby. Nesby is a Grammy winning singer and Clay has performed on the Steve Harvey Morning Show, “Radio Star.”
“Others on the track include select members of The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, (which) holds the record for having received the most Grammy Awards for their orchestral work over the years,” McPherson said. “Mr. George ‘Spike’ Nealy on percussion and Dr. James B. Oliver round out these incredible artists.”
While Cathy is no stranger to trumpet solos, this is his first time to be featured on a commercially released track, McPherson said.
“I first met Mr. Dan Cathy roughly 17 years ago during the early developments of the ‘Chick-fil-A Bowl,’ now the Peach Bowl, when I worked with a plethora of other great college band directors,” McPherson said.
“As part of that staff, we were responsible for putting together the CFA All-American band — consisting of students from all across the United States to perform the pre-game show. I served as one of the music arrangers for some of the pieces performed over the years and still support them now whenever requested to do so. Mr. Dan Cathy has always played his trumpet as part of those pre-game performances.”
The trumpet and flugelhorn played by Cathy in “Love is a Gift” also hold significance, McPherson said.
“The trumpet was given to him by jazz extraordinaire Maynard Ferguson, and the out-takes on the flugelhorn was given to him by the legendary Wynston Marsalis,” he said.
Following Cathy’s solos, the remainder of the song was recorded at Doppler Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.
McPherson said supporting humanitarian efforts through music has always been something important to him, and he strives to do so each year.
“During the past few decades, I have offered some-type of holiday or human interest type of music as a way of supporting various humanitarian efforts, both on the local-regional and national-global levels, as both a songwriter and producer,” McPherson said. “In early 2014, I felt a tremendous calling to do something that would involve some of my ‘high-profile’ artistic friends, as well as others of whom I continued to celebrate their musical and artistic gifts.”