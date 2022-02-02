Wiley College on Tuesday outlined safety precautions the university officials are taking in response to other HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) facing bomb threats across the nation.
Wiley College officials said Tuesday the Marshall-based university has not been one of the HBCUs to receive a threat, but in a proactive move, campus officials have outlined specific safety measures in response to the threats other HBCUs have faced.
“On (Monday and Tuesday), several HBCUs received bomb threats,” Wiley College officials said in a statement on Tuesday. “To date, Wiley College has not been threatened. As a precaution, we provide this notification and have activated our institutional precautionary methods.”
The campus is open and operational, though guests and visitors are not allowed on campus and university officials on Tuesday urged students and staff to be alert for any suspicious activity.
The university outlined to students and staff on Tuesday its Wiley College Bomb Threat and Response Protocol and encouraged all campus members to sign up for the campuswide emergency notification system — the Alert Media application — which is available through the smart phone app store by entering a Wiley College email address.
“Please stay vigilant in your observations and if you see something, say something,” officials said. “For emergencies, please call 911 or Campus Security at 903-930-1637.”
Wiley College Bomb Threat Response and Procedure
“Remain calm, write down the caller’s exact words, and note the time of the call,” the procedure states. “Check for a caller ID number. Write down all the information you receive. If possible, call 911 via a landline. Cell phones may trigger an explosive device. Relay the information to the dispatcher and take no further action, if/until you are advised to do so by the police.”
Any threats received in written form should be given to the Wiley College Campus Police immediately.
“If you are unable to make the call or want to alert campus officials immediately or while on call, send an email me to any one of the following: cgrandy@wileyc.edu, tbradley@wileyc.edu, hogibson@wileyc.edu, gstiell@wileyc.edu or wneal@wileyc.edu,” the procedure states. “If the Wiley College Chief of Police or College Vice President receives this email they will also assist to notify the appropriate emergency responders.”
Campus members are also instructed to complete a quick visual inspection of their area in the event of an incident and are advised not to touch or move suspicious objects.
“Do not use radios, pagers or cell phones as they may trigger an explosive device,” the program states. “Follow the directions for lockdown or evacuation procedures as provided by Police or Campus Officials. Bomb threat notifications will be sent via email, text, and in some cases via campus landlines.”
Wiley’s Evacuation or Building Lockdown Procedures
Evacuation will be required if a visual or exact bomb location is provided. If the process for evacuation is called please do the following:
- Exit buildings immediately.
- Walk to Smith Park immediately.
- Await further directions from law enforcement or college officials.
- Refrain from cellphone use.
Building and/or campus lockdown will be required if a general threat is received.
If a building and/or campus lockdown is called, no one may exit or enter the building. Stay in place. Buildings will be searched by law enforcement response units. During the lockdown, await further directions from law enforcement or college officials:
- No cellphone use.
- Do not exit or enter buildings. Stay in place.
- Await law enforcement response units to clear the building.
- In the event that a lockdown leads to an evacuation, you will be notified and should follow the evacuation process.