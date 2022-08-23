Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. announced on Tuesday he will be scaling back his duties on campus due to ongoing health issues.
The announcement was made by Felton in a Wiley College community posting to staff and students.
“I hope your semester is off to a wonderful start,” Felton wrote. “I want to take a few moments to share that the next four weeks I will be pulling back from many of my day-to-day responsibilities on campus to allow me to focus on my health.”
Felton said he’s been battling a health issue for the past several months.
“For the past three months I have been battling an undiagnosed blood infection while simultaneously managing the affairs of the college,” he said. “Now that my medical team has the diagnosis and care plan, I intend to spend the next four weeks focused exclusively on my health with the support of my family.”
Felton said his medical team expects he will make a full recovery and he will assume his duties.
“My care team expects a full recovery and have developed a disciplined plan that includes rest, nutrition and rebuilding my strength, which I intend to follow with diligence,” he said. “I am eternally grateful for Chairman Billy R. Casey and Vice Chairman Jerry Cargill’s persistence in assuring I had the best care. I am forever indebted to the full board of trustees for ensuring I was taking care of myself first.”
Felton said his executive cabinet will continue the day-to-day operations of the university.