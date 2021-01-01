Each Tuesday following Thanksgiving, area organizations and non-profits receive donations as part of Giving Tuesday and this year, Wiley College drew in some generous donations.
Wiley College reported this month that their annual Giving Tuesday campaign on Dec. 1 drew in more than $16,000, surpassing 2019’s Giving Tuesday amount.
“Wow, thank you Wildcats and friends,” the university wrote on its Facebook page. “We raised $16,216.72 in just one night. We surpassed last year by 332 percent. Give yourselves a hand and continue to #WalkWithWiley.”
The #WalkWithWiley campaign is still ongoing and donations given go towards providing scholarships for incoming and returning Wiley College students.
To donate to the #WalkWithWiley campaign, visit www.wileyc.edu/online-donation or mail a donation to Wiley College’s Office of Institutional Advancement at 711 Wiley Avenue, Marshall, TX, 75670.
Donations can also be made via the Cashapp application to “$Wileycashier”.