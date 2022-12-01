Wiley College has received a matching gift up to $150,000 in recognition of teh school’s 150th anniversary.
The gift, from Terri L. Anderson, president of Anderson Development and Construction LLC, will match alumni contributions dollar-for-dollar up to $150,000. Contributions from alumni to Wiley College from Nov. 5 through March 18 will qualify for the match.
“We are excited about the 150 years of Wiley College. Gifts like Ms. Anderson’s ensure that Wiley College can continue its promise of social good and leadership, through the engagement of the next generations of scholars, debaters, musicians, leaders,” Wiley President Herman J. Felton Jr. said. “Wiley College’s history is a testament of what communities can do when they believe in higher education and gifting of resources. These gifts will increase the college’s affordability for many students and ensure Wiley College is accessible for students who may not have thought it possible to attend college due to financial reasons. As we continue to provide every student at Wiley College with a scholarship as part of the President’s Promise, we are grateful for donors who see the importance of increasing college completion through such generous gifts.”
Anderson is the daughter of Wiley College alumni Ronald Charles Anderson (‘70) and Louella Gill Anderson (‘71) and made the gift in memory of her grandparents and Wiley alumni Dr. Nolan Hamilton Anderson, Sr. (‘31) and Geneva Katherine Smith Anderson Hudson (‘35).
“My parents, grandparents, and numerous extended family members were educated at Wiley College dating back as early as the late 1920s,” Anderson said. “That education provided the Christian Foundation for my family’s success for generations at a time when there were few options for us to receive college degrees from Primarily White Institutions. At a time when smaller HBCUs are overlooked, I am honored to present this challenge to the alumni of Wiley College to provide a meaningful gift that ensures this Historically Black institution of higher learning continues to serve as the Christian foundation for future generations as it did for my family.”
Wiley College is hoping more donations help meet its goal of $3.4 million for the Increasing the Legacy: Sesquicentennial Campaign.