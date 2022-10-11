Wiley College announced it has received a $50,000 grant from the Alfred Street Baptist Church to support the university’s alternative spring break component of the Sacred Pause Program.
The Sacred Pause began in 2021 as a collective experience for all Wiley College faculty, staff, and students to rest, reflect and renew. The Sacred Pause Program is now part of the Wiley College experience, and will add an opportunity to engage the students in carrying out its mission as social good ambassadors through the program.
Alfred Street Baptist Church, located in Alexandria, Virginia, is a historic Black Baptist congregation that has provided over $1 million to over 70 community-based and national organizations as part of its Tithe-the-Tithe initiative. As Wiley College celebrates its 150th anniversary, the $50,000 gift will support the new component of the university’s Sacred Pause Program, by providing funding for service-learning projects that will occur beginning in March.
“Each alternative spring break supported through this gift will take an interfaith approach to tackling/addressing issues within our communities,” Dean of the Chapel at Wiley College the Rev. Cecil Duffie said. “Students will identify a community they wish to partner with, the topic they want to explore through their community’s view, and develop with their community partner the best way they can generate awareness and impact while they are on site. We hope these partnerships will take students to communities across the country so there can be awareness, mutual learning and impact on the issues that our communities are facing.”
Wiley College said it was excited to structure a program of interfaith trips that highlight and lift religious identity and diversity as its focus. Given Wiley College’s commitment to increasing student leadership skills, the service-learning program at Wiley College is intentional in its purpose of exposing students to various faith traditions, and increasing mutual respect, the school said.
“We are excitedly preparing for the College’s 2023 Sacred Pause Program activities, and are grateful for this important gift in supporting students in their alternative spring break endeavor,” Wiley College Chief Operating Officer Tashia Bradley said. “Alfred Street Baptist Church’s generosity helps to ensure the College is able to promote its Bold and Audacious Vision as described by our President Herman Felton Jr.”