Wiley College Receives $500,000 National Park Services Grant

Wiley College has recently announced it has received a $500,000 National Park Services Grant as part of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Historic Preservation Fund.
Wiley College is one of fourteen HBCUs to be awarded the $500,000 National Park Services grant, which is aimed at preserving and restoring historic buildings, structures and landmarks. The grant will be utilized by Wiley College to support the final phase of the project to preserve Pemberton High School for continued use.
“The Wiley Pemberton Complex continues to be an important space for former high school attendees like me,” said Graduate of Pemberton High School and Wiley College Director of Administrative Services Ivan White. “Having attended Pemberton High School when Marshall education was segregated, the preservation of these buildings ensures history is preserved.”
The Wiley College Preservation Project will update the Pemberton-Wiley College complex and is scheduled to be completed by March 2024. Named after the first graduate of Wiley College, H.B. Pemberton Sr., who petitioned the city of Marshall for greater access to education in 1894, the school was the city’s first African American Public School. Pemberton High School was the only high school for Black students in Marshall prior to the desegregation of public schools — and its closure — in the 1970s.
The National Park Service has awarded an estimated $9.7 million to 14 different projects across 10 states as part of the Historic Preservation Fund’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities grant program.
“These grants enable historic educational institutions to preserve the story of African American education and the campuses where new experiences and stories continue to evolve today,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. “Through the Historically Black Colleges and Universities grants program, the National Park Service supports our HBCUs in the preservation of their historic campus structures and history.”
The HPF uses revenue from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf, assisting with many preservation projects with the intent to mitigate the loss of nonrenewable resources and benefit the preservation of other irreplaceable resources without using tax dollars. Since it’s establishment in 1977, the HPF grant program has provided more than $2 billion in historic preservation grants to states, Tribes, local governments and nonprofit organizations.
“The National Park Service program to preserve buildings at HBCUs is helping to ensure that America’s rich history is always in our collective memories. The use of these funds to update the Pemberton-Wiley Complex will make it more accessible to members of the community,” said Wiley College President & CEO Herman J. Felton Jr.