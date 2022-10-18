Wiley College is pleased to announce that several students will continue to benefit from this year’s Hope Pierce Tartt Scholarship Partnership.
Each year, the college receives an annual disbursement for student scholarships. The generous gift goes directly to students and increases access to higher education, specifically at Wiley College. This year’s disbursement of $98,000 is increasingly significant as Wiley College celebrates 150 years. In celebration of the sesquicentennial, the college is committed to providing 1,873 scholarships to new and incoming students.
Scholarships are an important aspect of Wiley College’s affordability. Wiley College sophomore James Thomas shared, “The scholarship is important in order for me to attend Wiley College. As a Hope Pierce Tartt Scholarship recipient, I can focus on my academics and leadership experiences at Wiley College without adding a significant financial burden to my parents and me not having to work multiple jobs.”
Scholarship recipients receive up to $5,000 per year for up to four years. The Hope Pierce Tartt Scholarship is awarded to students with a 2.0 GPA or better and who have resided in Harrison, Gregg, Marion, Panola or Upshur counties for 24 months. Established in 1978, Mrs. Hope Pierce Tartt, a native of Marshall, bequeathed the bulk of her estate to be used for scholarships through the establishment of this fund.
In 2019, Wiley College reduced its tuition and room/board rates to increase affordability and access.
“In general, higher education continues to serve as an important pathway for economic and social mobility but remains unattainable for some members of our society. We are always seeking philanthropic partners who want to impact the globe’s next scholars, activists, debaters, athletes, and musicians…Wiley College continues to increase College attainment through partnerships and opportunities as it works to provide 1873 scholarships and fundraise for the “Increasing the Legacy: Sesquicentennial Campaign,” President & CEO Herman J. Felton Jr. said.