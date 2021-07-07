Wiley College recently received its fourth $100,000 annual installment from Hollywood actor Denzel Washington's foundation as part of his 10-year pledge to donate $1 million to the university's debate team.
Washington first donated $1 million to the Marshall based HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in 2007 to support the re-establishment of its debate program, which had been inactive since the early 1900s, when it was led by famed English professor and poet, Melvin B. Tolson. Washington starred in and directed the film, "The Great Debaters," which chronicled the history of the school's debate team under Tolson's mentoring and coaching.
In 2018, Washington renewed his $1 million pledge to the university's debate team to keep it going and the payments are doled out each year, $100,000 at a time, for a 10-year span.
The most recent $100,000 payment this month is the fourth installment since 2018 and is managed by Washington's family foundation.
"Supporting the next generation of brilliant minds in the art of debate at Wiley College will open so many doors of opportunity for these students during college, career, and beyond," Washington said in a statement. "We are honored to continue supporting the best and the brightest in the land and look forward to The Great Debaters continuing to do what they do best, win."
Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. said the university is thankful for Washington's commitment to the program.
"We are grateful for the Washington family’s generosity for 15 years and counting to Wiley College’s phenomenal debate team, which, because of this support, can live out our motto to 'Go forth Inspired,'" Felton said. "Being a dominant force as home of The Great Debaters makes us a very attractive option for those skilled in debate, and this financial support further amplifies the benefits of becoming a Wiley debate scholar."
The Wiley College debate team now carries Washington's name. Titled the Melvin B. Tolson/Denzel Washington Forensics Society, the team of 30 members has won national competitions, including the Pi Kappa Delta national championship in 2014 and 2016. The team will resume competition this fall under the leadership of coach Caleb Williams.