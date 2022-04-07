Wiley College was recently listed in the top 10 of 50 colleges surveyed for Exemplary Academic Stewardship, according to AcademicInfluence.com.
Wiley College was listed as the sixth top college for Exemplary Academic Stewardship, through an inclusive ranking system that has reconsidered the metrics for national rankings, designed by AcademicInfluence.com.
“This metric spotlights smaller schools, with fewer financial resources and people, that invest wisely and do proportionately better in building influence than large wealthy schools,” AcademicInfluence.com said in a statement. “Many of these smaller, less wealthy schools are incentivized to make better use of their resources but would never get recognized in conventional school rankings, which directly or indirectly put a premium on the wealth of schools.”
Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. said the smaller, local colleges play an important role in the local community and beyond.
“The small liberal arts institution continues to play a vital role in producing the best and the brightest America has to offer. This acknowledgment affirms the amazing work of my teammates, while simultaneously amplifying the brilliance of our students and alumni. We share this honor with our students, faculty, staff, and alumni community,” Felton said in a statement.
The recognition of Exemplary Academic Stewardship recognizes the efforts of Wiley College’s faculty, staff, students, and alumni, Wiley College officials said.
AcademicInfluence.com created a formula that quantifies how much academic impact a college achieves, given its overall resources. Academic stewardship recognizes colleges not for their influence per se but for their effectiveness in producing influence with limited means.
Wiley College’s mission as a premier liberal arts college, affiliated with the United Methodist Church, focused on social good and leadership, continues to create scholars, activists, vocalists, debaters, and athletes, the College said.
Wiley College recently launched the Wiley 1873 Campaign to provide 1873 scholarships/grants for incoming students in honor of its upcoming sesquicentennial.