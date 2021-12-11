Accrediting agency the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has lifted sanctions against Wiley College that were first placed in 2019.
The Marshall-based HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) is currently under its next review process that will be concluded in 2023, SACSCOC Public Relations and Media Specialist Janea Johnson said Friday.
“The sanctions were lifted and Wiley College is currently in the process of submitting documents for its next review period,” Johnson said Friday. “The review process takes a couple of years, so their reaffirmation year is 2023, when the review process will be concluded.”
Johnson said the review process will also include on-site visits from members of the SACSCOC, which is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Johnson would not say what led to Wiley College’s sanctions being lifted, other than to say the university was found to be in “compliance with standards.”
“Wiley College launched and achieved a strategic set of actions that led to increased fundraising and effective finance practices,” the university said in a statement. “As a result, SACSCOC found that Wiley College has met the criteria for accreditation and has significantly strengthened the college’s fiscal health.”
The university said the sanctions were lifted as a result of the work put in, and that the next reaffirmation decision will come in 2023.
“By demonstrating its fiscal responsibility and stewardship, the college learned that there would be no monitoring or follow-up from the accrediting body until it applies for its recertification in 2023,” the university said.
Sanctions
In 2019, both East Texas Baptist University and Wiley College underwent the review process by the SACSCOC, the accreditation agency that monitors higher learning institutions in the southern states, including Texas.
ETBU was found in full compliance while Wiley College was placed on warning and received five sanctions in areas regarding its administration’s qualifications and student outcomes and finances, Johnson said at the time.
When placed on warning, Wiley College was given one year to address the following issues to clear the sanctions and retain its accreditation and the SACSCOC would begin another review to make a determination.
The specific standards and core requirements the university received sanctions on were: qualified administrative/academic officers, student achievement, policies for awarding credit, financial resources and financial responsibility.
“This is their first time to receive sanctions or be placed on warning,” Johnson said at the time. “They have 12 months to address the noted standards and core requirements they were sanctioned on and it’s an all or nothing. They must resolve each of the five areas.”
Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr., hired to the university in 2018, said the university began an aggressive three-year improvement plan that would address the issues pointed out by the SACSCOC.
Felton pointed out the university is not on probation and did not receive an on-site visit from the accrediting agency.
Felton said recently the work the university and its staff put in to the three-year plan is now seeing results.
“Wiley College stands firmly on its 148-plus year foundation and continues to demonstrate excellence despite this previous obstacle,” Felton said. “The removal of probation sanctions signal that we are a community of educators who believe that Wiley College is significant to the higher education landscape and worked hard to secure our future. I am extremely proud of the Wiley College family, who was steadfast in their actions and communication. The campus community came together to secure Wiley’s future through their actions despite being in a global pandemic.”