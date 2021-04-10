Wiley College students are set to return to campus this summer for the first time since last spring when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. announced on Tuesday the university will begin transitioning back to on campus instruction beginning with summer classes.
“I am excited to announce that Wiley College will resume on-campus operations starting with our annual Summer Bridge program for first-year students and all students for fall 2021,” he said in a statement. “Our Summer Bridge program for first-year students begins on June 21, and the fall semester begins on Aug. 2 for all students. We have diligently prepared for your return by implementing processes that are in alignment with COVID-19 protocols and CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines. More information will be distributed at a later date via email and our social media.”
The university will also host its annual commencement ceremony on campus at 8 a.m. on May 1 at the Wiley-Pemberton Complex side field.
Felton also announced debt forgiveness for students unable to continue their education due to lack of money.
“We are offering debt forgiveness owed to the college for currently enrolled and past students who have a current balance and have not completed their degree,” he said. “To be eligible for the program, you must qualify for federal financial aid, register full-time for fall 2021 and graduate from Wiley College. Those who are not currently enrolled must apply for readmission to the college.”
Those needing information about the forgiveness program can call the Office of Student Accounts at 903-927-3207.