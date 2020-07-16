Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. announced Tuesday the university will host its 131st commencement ceremony next month through a virtual celebration for students.
Wiley College, a Marshall based Historically Black College and University (HCBU) was the first higher education institution in the area this spring to close its doors and send students home mid-March, before its planned May graduation ceremony.
The university, which has a number of foreign national students who were sent home in the spring when the campus closed, has now planned an Aug. 1 virtual graduation ceremony so graduates can participate online from any location.
Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. announced the university will host a 10 a.m. virtual ceremony on Aug. 1 to honor the hard work of graduates.
“In accordance with the recommendations and mandates from the state of Texas, World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Harrison County Health Authority, we are unable to host an event the size of commencement,” Felton said in a statement on Tuesday. “It is with deep regret that we must cancel the previously announced 2020 baccalaureate and commencement exercises due to the global pandemic. The recent rise in cases across the country has made hosting any event almost impossible.”
Felton said the university is still determined and committed to honoring the hard work and accomplishments of its graduates.
“In order to celebrate your accomplishments, we will host a virtual celebration for you and your family,” he said.
Felton said any who wish to participate and hear their name or their loved one’s name called in recognition on Aug. 1 may log onto the online stream found at https://www.wileyc.edu/live-stream/
Graduates also should have received a graduation packet in the mail in early June, Felton said, that contains their cap, gown, tassel, degree and official transcript.
Graduates who did not receive their packet should contact the university to ensure no balance is due on their account. The university may be reached at 902-927-3210 or by emailing mhenderson@wileyc.edu or registrar@wileyc.edu