Wiley College students this week are collecting donations of supplies to fill a bus that will be headed down to hurricane victims in Louisiana. Following the donations, the campus will close next week as students and staff take a “renewal break,” Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. announced on Monday.
Now through Thursday, Wiley College is collecting donated items on campus to be taken to Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana as part of the university’s ongoing Wiley Cares Campaign.
Wiley College Cares Campaign is filling a Wiley College Bus to be sent to Louisiana filled with the following items: water, toiletries, socks and underclothes for both men and women, shirts, diapers, clothes for both men and women and baby food.
Wiley officials will fill a bus on campus located at the university’s chapel and Student Affairs Office before leaving later this week to drop the items in Louisiana.
Monetary donations can be made online at www.wileyc.edu/donate/. In “Other Designation,” write Hurricane Ida Response.
‘Renewal break’
Following the donation collection, the university will take a campuswide “renewal break,” which will see the campus close Oct. 11-15.
“Over the past 20 months, higher education institutions have been grappling with the impact of COVID-19 and persevering through times that were unexpected and unwarranted,” Felton said Monday. “Wiley College has navigated the complex environment with record-breaking incoming student enrollment, over 98 percent employee vaccination rates and increased fundraising, all while re-imagining the academic experience to include reducing the potential of a COVID-19 spread on the campus.”
Felton said the university will take this “sacred pause” to rest and re-collect themselves.
“Since March of 2020, a large portion of our campus community has continued to operate on dual fronts, at home and Wiley College, as essential personnel continuing to provide support to our students,” he said. “The rigors of providing high-quality education and first-rate service to students in a new environment, while simultaneously juggling the dangers of the pandemic and their personal demands, simply put, have left us exhausted, burnt out, and fatigued. As a commitment to our teammates’ wellbeing and in concert with our core beliefs that health and wellness is central to excellence, we believe a Sacred Pause is necessary.”
During the Wiley College Sacred Pause, campus community members will have the opportunity to pause the work of the college and focus on their self-care and joy. Although voluntary, campus members will also be invited to participate in scheduled virtual activities such as yoga, dance, cooking classes, speakers and book discussions.
“As we enter the sacred pause posture, we draw on our covenant with the United Methodist Church (UMC) and the teachings of John Wesley,” Felton said. “Our covenant with UMC is not in theory alone, but to be affiliated with the UMC requires a sacred pause that is consistent with the ethos of engaging the whole being (physical and spiritual) as important.”
Each student is also being given $500 to take with them as they leave for the “renewal break,” in an effort to combat any lingering financial effects caused by the pandemic, Felton said.