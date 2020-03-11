Wiley College students will have some full bellies now, thanks to the grand opening of the university’s new Food Pantry on Tuesday that is part of the “Wiley Cares Initiative.”
Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. said while the on campus cafeteria does a great job of feeding students three meals a day during the week and two meals on Saturday and Sunday, the university understands some students are still struggling to meet their nutritional needs in between those meals.
“We also know we service a population that as challenges,” he said. “They come to us on federal financial aid. Eighty-seven percent of our students are Pell eligible which means they have a zero expected family contribution. I think our responsibility is not just about educating students but about the wholeness of them. We thought we would do what any reasonable Christian would do and that is look after our brothers and sisters.”
Students will be served on a first come first serve basis and must visit the Food Pantry’s website to go through a qualification process.
The Food Pantry consists of snack foods, microwaveable dinners, milk, bottled water, frozen foods and breakfast foods.
The university will also seek community partnerships in the future to keep the Food Pantry stocked and full for students in need.
The Food Pantry is just one part of Wiley College’s new “Wiley Cares Initiative,” which kicked off in late 2019 as part of a broader effort to make the Marshall university the most affordable HBCU in the U.S.
The multi-tiered campaign is set to change not only how the university operates in regards to tuition and student debt, but also seeks to change the culture on campus to provide a more well rounded graduate and college experience, Felton said.
The campaign includes about a 20 percent tuition reduction which will go into effect in the fall, the Food Pantry and micro-grants for students, and a reclamation initiative for students who have previously dropped out.
“After 18 months being on the ground and officially a year (as university president), we’ve done environmental scans and looked at our students and tried to figure out exactly how we could service them better on several fronts — their academic experience, enrichment, then the elephant in the room is really student debt, poverty for first generation students,” Felton said previously. “All of these things really touch attrition or matriculation and over the course of the year, in concert with the board, we have been trying to figure out how do we reduce the amount of prohibitors from student success and retention.”
Students interested in qualifying for the Food Pantry should follow the registration procedure on the website at www.wileyc.edu/foodpantry