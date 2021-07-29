Wiley College students were a sight for sore eyes to college staff on Thursday as they were welcomed back into campus dorms for the first time since the college closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago.
Wiley College welcomed freshman students into dorms at Strickland Hall and Johnson Moon Hall on Thursday as they officially moved in for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
On campus, classes have not been held at the Marshall based HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) since the spring of last year when the campus closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and remained closed through this fall semester.
The Class of 2025 students on Thursday were welcomed by staff members and upperclassmen as they moved their belongings into their new dorm rooms. Parents, friends and family members helped the new students who came from across the nation and beyond, as they set up their new rooms and situated furniture.
Wiley College athletes were the first to move in during the past weekend and remaining students will move in on Saturday. Classes for the fall semester begin on Aug. 2.