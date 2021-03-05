Some Wiley College choir members on Wednesday joined the U.S. Navy Band to perform the national anthem in honor of National Anthem Day.
Celebrated each March 3, National Anthem Day remembers the day in 1931 that then U.S. President Herbert Hoover signed a law, officially recognizing “The Star Spangled Banner,” as the nation’s anthem.
Written as a poem in 1814 by attorney Francis Scott Key as American soldiers at Fort McHenry, during the War of 1812, lifted the American flag up in the air while taking heavy fire from British forces, the anthem speaks of the resilience of our flag and our country.
In honor of Wednesday’s holiday, four members of the Wiley College A Capella Choir were selected to perform “The Star Spangled Banner” with the U.S. Navy Band.
Wiley College A Capella Choir Director Greg McPherson said his students were selected for the collaborative with the U.S. Navy Band and the HBCU 105 Voices of History National Choir.
“Four of my students here at Wiley College have been privileged to share in the performance of the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ as part of the collaborative between the U.S. Navy Band and the HBCU 105 Voices of History National Choir,” he said.
To view the performance, visit this link: https://youtu.be/S0uNmd10L-A